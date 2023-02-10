ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Roundup: Greenville police seek more information in Monday shooting

Greenville police are investigating what appears to be a drug-related shooting, the department said.

Greenville Police Department officers responded to ECU Health Medical Center after 11:30 p.m. Monday when a 22-year-old man with serious injuries was transported to the hospital by private vehicle, a spokeswoman for the department said.

An incident report from the department listed various drug paraphernalia like a scale, smoking pipe and THC gummies were recovered, and the spokeswoman confirmed the incident appears to be drug-related. She said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s status is unknown.

The department asked anyone with further information on the crime to contact Detective Walker at 329-4186 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

800 Thomas Langston Road, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31: tools valued at $587.02 stolen from Lowe’s; case inactive.3400 block South Memorial Drive, 11 a.m. Feb. 2-11 a.m. Feb. 3: vehicle broken into in parking lot; $600 in cash stolen; case inactive.100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 4: break-in at residence; case inactive.1800 block Dickinson Avenue, 3:34-6 p.m. Feb. 5: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Bag valued at $90 stolen; case inactive.3040 Evans St., 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6: meat valued at $300 stolen from Harris Teeter; case inactive.701 Moye Blvd., 11:11 p.m. Feb. 6-4:31 Feb. 7: alcohol valued at $30 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.

Assaults

200 block Deck Street, 12:44 a.m. Feb. 5: woman assaulted by parent at residence; case closed by arrest.500 block Spring Forest Road, 8:15-8:40 p.m. Feb. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.

1000 block Cortland Road, 11:38 p.m. Feb. 5: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.

100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 2:58 p.m. Feb. 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 9:03 p.m. Feb. 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.2100 block Stantonsburg Road, 11:17 p.m. Feb. 6: man shot at residence. Drug paraphernalia recovered; case active.700 block Hooker Road, 9:07 p.m. Feb. 7: woman assaulted by sibling; case cleared.1000 block South Elm Street, 9:44 p.m. Feb. 7: woman assaulted by known person with knife; case closed by arrest.3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 2:10 a.m. Feb. 8: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

500 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 11:34 a.m. Feb. 6: break-in at residence; case active.3100 block Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, noon. Jan. 23-4:59 p.m. Feb. 6: break-in at residence; case active.

