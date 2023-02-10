ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Special Coverage of The Ukrainian Ballet: The Arts and War

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In two weeks, it will mark one year of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. Many soldiers and civilians have died from the war, buildings destroyed and the attacks on Ukraine continue. There’s a group of refugees with a unique skill set making their way around the world to keep sharing what is happening in their country.
What Would Have Happened If Britain Lost the Battle of Britain in World War II?

The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial moments during World War II, fought between the British Air Force (BAF) and the Nazi Germany Air Force. It is also called the Air Battle for England because it was the first military campaign in which purely air forces were used. Historians often refer to it as the turning point of the wars and say that the world would have been much different if Britain had lost the battle in 1940.
Solomon Perel, Jew who posed as Hitler Youth to survive war, dies at 97

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Solomon Perel, a German Jew who outwitted the Nazis by posing as a member of the Hitler Youth during World War II, an extraordinary story of survival that was dramatized in the 1990 film "Europa Europa," died Feb. 2 at his home in Givatayim, near Tel Aviv. He was 97.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
How Stalingrad Defied the Odds and Refused to Fall

In October 1942, the German Sixth Army reached the city of Stalingrad on the Volga River. The city was named after Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, and the Germans hoped to capture it and use it as a base to push further into Russia. But they didn't reckon with the Russian spirit.
Beginning Of War: The Story of Citizens of Poland At WWII

Poland, 1939 is a story of tragedy, loss, and bravery in the face of overwhelming odds. The year 1939 was a turning point in world history, as the world was plunged into the deadliest conflict it had ever seen. And at the center of this global conflict was Poland, a small but proud nation that found itself caught between the might of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.
World War II Bomb Explodes in Coastal English Town

It’s been over half a century since World War II came to an end, but its impact is still being felt on the land where it took place. That’s the case in both the metaphorical sense and the literal one. Late last year, five people were hospitalized in Germany due to the effects of an unexploded bomb that dated back to the conflict in question. Now, the coastal town of Great Yarmouth in England has had its own run-in with vintage ordinance.
America’s Fear of Communism: The Events that Paved The Way in Influencing America

In the late 1940s and 1950s, the fear of communism in the US reached a hysterical pitch. Known as the Red Scare, it was a frenzy of anti-communist sentiment fueled by American fears of internal communist subversion. This perceived threat drove an intense investigation into those suspected to be communist sympathizers or communists themselves. The Cold War further intensified these fears, leading to an increase in prosecutions for espionage and other forms of communist subversion. The Red Scare was particularly strong during this period, with prominent people publicly accused and often ruined by unfounded accusations of being communists or associated with them. Its impact was so great that it remained a powerful force in US politics well into the 1960s and beyond.
Leningrad: The Epic Siege Of World War II

This article tells the story of the German siege of Leningrad, which lasted from 1941 to 1944 and caused over three-quarters of a million deaths. - It solidifies Leningrad's reputation as one of the most horrific and devastating conflicts of World War II. Anna Reid, a novelist who wrote a trilogy including tales of bravery, heroism, and absolute barbarity, was able to capture the horror and deprivation that the citizens of Leningrad endured. Her effort to tell their stories has helped solidify Leningrad's reputation as a great metropolis even in the midst of war.

