Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Is performance everything?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23+ is the sweet spot in Samsung's lineup for those who want leading performance and a larger screen but don't need the advanced features of the pricier S23 Ultra.
Android 14 could bring app cloning to Pixel phones
Dual-SIM connectivity has become a common feature in almost all Android phones. This allows you to have different personal and business social media and messaging accounts to keep your personal and work lives separate. However, many Android apps like WhatsApp don't support multiple accounts, which could force you to rely on workarounds like using a third-party cloning app from the Play Store. Samsung and other Android smartphone makers offer a built-in app cloning functionality in their skins to avoid this problem. Google is seemingly taking a cue from them and could provide native app cloning on Pixels with Android 14.
Google reportedly splits its AR division between hardware and ecosystem teams
Some call it "mixed reality." Others say it's "expanded reality." Mark Zuckerburg tried to call it the Metaverse, but that certainly hasn't done dividends for him. But whatever this field is, Google has been committed to playing around in it, even if it's had to reset its dreams on a full-blown first-party headset a few times. As Oculus Quests and Microsoft HoloLenses eat Google's lunch in the meantime, the company is also having to cut down and reorganize its workforce and to achieve updated objectives. To be sure, Google's still interested in augmented reality, but it'll be taking a radically different two-pronged approach if fresh rumors are to be believed.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
How to use Vlookup in Google Sheets
The Google Sheets spreadsheet tool has plenty to praise: It's free, friendly for Android devices, and is easily shareable for collaborative work. New users may be wondering just how similar it is to Excel – and the good news is that there are plenty of things in common, including certain technical tricks you may be used to. Sheets is basically a cloud-based, more robust web version of Excel. Though it is web-based, you ma.
Chrome’s finally getting rid of its awful custom share sheet
Android's share menu used to be one of its biggest strengths when compared to iOS — but then Apple spent years refining the iPhone's while Google basically forgot Android had one. Recently, code changes have pointed to Android's share sheet becoming a Project Mainline module, which would make it easier to update the feature and add basic functionality like the ability to choose which apps show up as targets. But even if Google fixes Android's system share menu, there's still a nasty problem plaguing the ecosystem: app-specific share sheets.
Google Bard explained: What this AI-powered ChatGPT competitor can do
There's been a lot of chatter around artificial intelligence lately, particularly after OpenAI debuted its revolutionary ChatGPT service that Microsoft is now looking to integrate into Office 365 and Bing search. Meanwhile, Google has been a self-professed "AI-first" company since announcing a shift in focus at I/O 2017, and more recently, it unveiled plans for an AI-powered Google Search feature called Bard. But in a sea of buzzwords and initialisms, it can be hard to wrap your head around what these new tools actually do.
Google Translate is adding contextual translations for words with multiple meanings
If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
OnePlus Pad hands-on: A solid first attempt
We've been hoping to see a OnePlus tablet ever since Oppo came out with its slate last year. During the OnePlus 11 launch, we finally got to see the long-rumored OnePlus Pad. The tablet is certainly one of the most exciting products from OnePlus in recent times as it marks the company's foray into a new category. The OnePlus Pad boasts a lot of interesting features and makes full use of the larger OnePlus ecosystem with several software tricks. The good news is that OnePlus has confirmed the tablet will be coming to North America, as well as Europe and India. While we wait to fully review the OnePlus Pad later this year, here are our first impressions of the company's first tablet.
The Pixel 4a is the latest victim of Google's frustrating upgrade windows
After a decade of iPhone owners enjoying years upon years of updates, Android manufacturers are finally starting to catch up. Samsung's current upgrade policy — four OS upgrades, five years of security patches — is so popular, OnePlus implemented similar rules starting with its latest smartphone. Google, to its credit, has offered five years of patches since the arrival of the Pixel 6, but only three years of "guaranteed" OS upgrades. With the arrival of Android 14's first developer preview, we're seeing another smartphone fall victim to poor upgrade support.
Android 14's new keyboard and touchpad features sound great for productivity
One of Google's main goals with Android 14 is to build upon the momentum of Android 12L and 13 by improving the experience on big-screen devices like tablets and foldables. While changes like native app cloning for multi-account logins and a slick new back gesture will surely be welcomed by everyone, people who use their larger Android devices as workstations stand to benefit from some changes for external keyboards and touchpads in the latest OS version.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra heavy-duty cases in 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has just been unveiled in all its glory, and the wait before pre-orders arrive in the mail will be nearly unbearable. Taking all of the best parts of the S22 Ultra and shipping with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 worldwide, this is set to be one of the best Android phones and the best Samsung flagship ever made.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: If it ain't broke...
If you asked me to pick one word to describe the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it'd be "safe." Everything about this phone — from its design to its software to its underlying architecture — feels like an attempt to follow the status quo, to avoid rocking the boat at all costs. Even the 200MP sensor on the back, which is absolutely the marquee upgrade this time around, feels like a continuation of the trends first put in motion with last year's 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Google Meet adds caption support to video recordings
Since their resurgence as prominent everyday tools following the pandemic's onset, video conferencing utilities have improved greatly. Some of the best video calling apps have led the charge with regular feature additions, bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. Case in point, Google Meet has added in-meeting live translated captions to help bridge language barriers, distances, and disabilities. Now, Google is making this feature even better by including captions in meeting recordings.
Android 14 timeline revealed: Six releases before it’s stable
Google has just launched the first developer preview for Android 14, and while we're still checking it out to find out what exactly is new in it, the company is already a step ahead. Google has shared the pre-release timeline for Android 14. If it sticks with the plan it laid out, we are looking at two developer previews and four beta releases before the stable release hits sometime after July.
Minecraft on Chromebooks might become reality sooner than you think
There used to be a time a long while ago when Chromebooks were just netbooks. ChromeOS was just the Chrome experience and little else. But Google has sought ways to make Chromebooks more useful from adding support for Android apps to even Linux programs. The company's new focus is on making its lightweight do-anything operating system better for gaming and while the main thrust of it seems focused on cloud gaming — as evidenced by some flashy new gaming Chromebooks — that doesn't mean you can't run a game locally every once in a while. In that department, Chromebook users are getting ready to celebrate a huge win as Minecraft is now available on their platform (limited in gameplay as it may be for now).
Android 14 DP1 puts the focus back on screen-on time
Power users have long used the "screen-on time" or SoT of an Android device as a benchmark to decide how good (or bad) its battery life is. That was until Android 12 arrived, when Google revamped the battery usage screen and started displaying the usage stats over the last 24 hours. Following user feedback, the company again tweaked the battery menu in Android 13's first feature drop to show the usage stats from the last charge instead of 24 hours. In Android 14 DP1, Google has further simplified the battery usage menu to put the focus back on screen time.
Our first look at the Xperia 1 V only highlights Sony's unwillingness to evolve
The recipe for making one of the best Android smartphones feels almost set in stone, and after so many years of seeing companies experiment with materials, and balancing price-to-performance ratios, by now we pretty much know what to expect. Sometimes that leads to manufacturers suffering from a bit of lock-in, where they resist big changes to their designs — just look at the new Samsung Galaxy S23 phones. Sony has definitely been part of this trend in recent years, and now the latest discovery suggests 2023 will be no different.
OnePlus’s four-year Android update commitment isn’t just for flagships
The recently launched OnePlus 11 represents the best Android smartphone experience OnePlus has to offer, without a Pro model this time around. But for the Indian market, the company also launched the cheaper OnePlus 11R for the more budget-conscious buyers who still want a flagship-class phone. While the OnePlus 11R differs from the 11 on several grounds, it is still covered by OnePlus's same software update commitment that beats Google Pixels.
