AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
The Independent

10 best concealers for disguising dark circles and covering up spots and blemishes

What’s your go-to item from your make-up bag? Concealer is definitely at the top of our list – at best, it will blissfully banish any unexpected blemishes or spots that decide to surface at the worst possible times, and, at the very least, it will add a bit of brightness to your eyes and erase any evidence of your late night the previous day.Whether you’re looking to disguise dark circles or unwanted spots and acne, the right concealer can be your best friend. But how do you go about picking them? Do you go for cream to powder or liquid?...
In Touch Weekly

Best Under-Eye Creams to Get Rid of Wrinkles

In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do the dark circles under your eyes make you look like you’ve been awake for 100 years? Or are the wrinkles around your eyes making you look older than you feel? Then you could probably benefit by incorporating an under-eye cream into your skincare regimen.
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.

