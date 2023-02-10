Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
10 best concealers for disguising dark circles and covering up spots and blemishes
What’s your go-to item from your make-up bag? Concealer is definitely at the top of our list – at best, it will blissfully banish any unexpected blemishes or spots that decide to surface at the worst possible times, and, at the very least, it will add a bit of brightness to your eyes and erase any evidence of your late night the previous day.Whether you’re looking to disguise dark circles or unwanted spots and acne, the right concealer can be your best friend. But how do you go about picking them? Do you go for cream to powder or liquid?...
Best Under-Eye Creams to Get Rid of Wrinkles
In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do the dark circles under your eyes make you look like you’ve been awake for 100 years? Or are the wrinkles around your eyes making you look older than you feel? Then you could probably benefit by incorporating an under-eye cream into your skincare regimen.
Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why
Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
Dollar Tree: 9 High-Quality Items To Buy in February
When it comes to shopping for high-quality items, Dollar Tree might not be the first place that comes to mind -- but you may want to change that attitude. Dollar Tree does keep affordability front and...
14 Amazing Grocery Deals at Aldi in February
There's a really big football game next Sunday and a pretty major holiday two days after that. This could make for a very expensive few days -- but not if you shop at Aldi this week. Check Out: 10...
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
msn.com
Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.
If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s weight-loss resolution, you may also be trying to figure out which foods to reach for when hunger hits. Some recent dietary research from Tufts University offers surprising guidelines about what constitutes healthy choices. As in, you may be better...
Shoppers Say They Would Buy This Long Sleeve Dress ‘a Hundred Times Over’—and It’s on Sale
Meet your new winter style staple.
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
3 things you should declutter right now, according to the experts
If you have excess clutter and don’t know where to begin, these are the 3 things that you need to declutter right now.
This DIY Dollar Tree Cake Stand Is Cute, Inexpensive, and Easy To Make
Leave it to Dollar Tree to have the perfect supplies to craft this elegant cake stand.
Comments / 0