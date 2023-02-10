Read full article on original website
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
“Never seen anything like it”: "Aggressive" Trump special counsel hauls lawyers before grand jury
Two of former President Donald Trump's attorneys have reportedly appeared before a federal grand jury investigating the former president's handling of sensitive government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago club and residence after he left office. Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who handled the former president's responses to the government...
Witnesses who testified in front of the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump 'may have lied under oath,' judge says
A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Steve Bannon Issues Warning to Joe Biden
Hunter Biden has been the focus of the president's critics, including Republicans who are investigating the contents of his son's laptop.
Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused a Donald Trump attorney of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results. Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press that show the Wisconsin Judicial Commission dismissed the complaint in November 2022 but admonished her to remain neutral and avoid sarcasm. Trump sued after Joe Biden won Wisconsin, arguing thousands of absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties should be disqualified. Karofsky said during oral arguments in December 2020 that Trump’s request smacked of racism and that his attorney, Jim Troupis, was just trying to keep “your king in power.”
Donald Trump Has 'Hit the Panic Button,' His Former Lawyer Says
Michael Cohen described Trump's handling of classified documents as "the true danger to our national security" as the DOJ investigations heat up.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Hunter Biden’s Marriage To Second Wife Melissa Cohen ‘In Crisis’ As Couple Has Become ‘Virtual Prisoners’ In Their Home Amid Laptop Scandal
Hunter Biden’s marriage to second wife Melissa Cohen has started to crumble due to the pressures of living as “virtual prisoners” as scandal swirls around President Joe Biden and his recovering addict son, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider dished that Hunter, 53, and South Africa-born Melissa, 37, mom of his son Beau, 2, are basically trapped in their home under 24/7 Secret Service protection, and “it’s caused more strain than either can handle. It doesn’t help that Hunter’s paranoid and quite a jealous character and high maintenance.” “The feds have been breathing down their necks for over four years and...
California 2024 US Senate contest kicks off at furious pace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s U.S. Senate race is kicking off at a hectic pace, with candidates holding competing events more than a year before the primary election. The fight for the safely Democratic seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein is shaping up as a match-up between nationally known rivals. Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, gathered hundreds of supporters in Burbank, California, Saturday. A day earlier Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, who is known for her tough grilling of witnesses at congressional hearings, campaigned in Los Angeles. Feinstein has not said if she will seek another term.
Trudeau ordered takedown of unidentified object in Canadian airspace after speaking to Biden
Canada’s leader, Justin Trudeau, said Saturday that an unidentified object being tracked over Canadian airspace was shot down by the United States. The prime minister said he consulted with President Joe Biden and, after U.S. and Canadian military aircraft were scrambled, a U.S. F-22 successfully shot the object down.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:11 p.m. EST
AP News Summary at 8:43 p.m. EST
Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas. WASHINGTON (AP) — The downing of three unknown aerial objects in as many days by U.S. fighter jets has prompted wild speculation about what they were and where they came from. It even fell to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday to announce earnestly there was no indication of “aliens or extraterrestrial activity.” President Joe Biden, who had no public events Monday, has offered little reassurance or explanation of what to make of it all. And other top officials are determinedly vague when pressed for details, although they insist the three objects did not pose a threat to American security.
Migrants seeking US sponsors find questionable offers online
An underground market has emerged for migrants seeking U.S. sponsors since the Biden administration announced last month that it would accept a limited number of people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Applicants for the humanitarian parole program need someone in the U.S. to promise to provide financial support for at least two years. Now, desperate migrants are going online and finding social media posts offering to sponsor people at a cost of thousands of dollars. Experts say the offers may not violate the law, but they do raise the potential that people could be exploited or scammed.
Look: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Furious With 1 Super Bowl Commercial
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not a fan of one Super Bowl commercial. "He Gets Us," a group pushing Jesus and the Bible, ran a commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday night. AOC sounded off on the commercial during the game. "Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions ...
