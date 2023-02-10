ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused a Donald Trump attorney of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results. Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press that show the Wisconsin Judicial Commission dismissed the complaint in November 2022 but admonished her to remain neutral and avoid sarcasm. Trump sued after Joe Biden won Wisconsin, arguing thousands of absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties should be disqualified. Karofsky said during oral arguments in December 2020 that Trump’s request smacked of racism and that his attorney, Jim Troupis, was just trying to keep “your king in power.”
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Hunter Biden’s Marriage To Second Wife Melissa Cohen ‘In Crisis’ As Couple Has Become ‘Virtual Prisoners’ In Their Home Amid Laptop Scandal

Hunter Biden’s marriage to second wife Melissa Cohen has started to crumble due to the pressures of living as “virtual prisoners” as scandal swirls around President Joe Biden and his recovering addict son, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider dished that Hunter, 53, and South Africa-born Melissa, 37, mom of his son Beau, 2, are basically trapped in their home under 24/7 Secret Service protection, and “it’s caused more strain than either can handle. It doesn’t help that Hunter’s paranoid and quite a jealous character and high maintenance.” “The feds have been breathing down their necks for over four years and...
California 2024 US Senate contest kicks off at furious pace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s U.S. Senate race is kicking off at a hectic pace, with candidates holding competing events more than a year before the primary election. The fight for the safely Democratic seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein is shaping up as a match-up between nationally known rivals. Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, gathered hundreds of supporters in Burbank, California, Saturday. A day earlier Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, who is known for her tough grilling of witnesses at congressional hearings, campaigned in Los Angeles. Feinstein has not said if she will seek another term.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:11 p.m. EST

AP News Summary at 8:43 p.m. EST

Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas. WASHINGTON (AP) — The downing of three unknown aerial objects in as many days by U.S. fighter jets has prompted wild speculation about what they were and where they came from. It even fell to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday to announce earnestly there was no indication of “aliens or extraterrestrial activity.” President Joe Biden, who had no public events Monday, has offered little reassurance or explanation of what to make of it all. And other top officials are determinedly vague when pressed for details, although they insist the three objects did not pose a threat to American security.
Migrants seeking US sponsors find questionable offers online

An underground market has emerged for migrants seeking U.S. sponsors since the Biden administration announced last month that it would accept a limited number of people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Applicants for the humanitarian parole program need someone in the U.S. to promise to provide financial support for at least two years. Now, desperate migrants are going online and finding social media posts offering to sponsor people at a cost of thousands of dollars. Experts say the offers may not violate the law, but they do raise the potential that people could be exploited or scammed.

