Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas. WASHINGTON (AP) — The downing of three unknown aerial objects in as many days by U.S. fighter jets has prompted wild speculation about what they were and where they came from. It even fell to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday to announce earnestly there was no indication of “aliens or extraterrestrial activity.” President Joe Biden, who had no public events Monday, has offered little reassurance or explanation of what to make of it all. And other top officials are determinedly vague when pressed for details, although they insist the three objects did not pose a threat to American security.

