PYMNTS

Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits

The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

How to free yourself from credit card debt

America's credit card debt hit a new high in 2022. The credit bureau TransUnion revealed in the final quarter of the year that total U.S. credit card debt now stands at a record $930.6 billion, CNBC reports. It's expected that credit card delinquencies — which occur when a debtor is more than 30 to 90 days late on payment — will jump to their highest levels since 2010, according to Kiplinger. If you're a contributor to that mountain of credit card debt, start by taking a deep breath — most Americans were hit hard by the recent combination of inflation and increasing interest...
The Independent

People will be able to see their own bank’s performance on bank transfer scams

People will be able to see how well their bank or building society might treat them if they were tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under a regulator’s plans.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published its latest consultation on guidance to support firms with providing the correct data when they report their information on authorised push payment (APP) scams to the regulator.The regulator wants to hear views on guidance for firms who will be required to publish data on their performance on APP scams.Reporting will continue to develop over the coming months, to make sure there is a clear...
Thrillist

Soon You Will Have to Submit an Application & Pay a Fee to Enter the U.K.

The next time you plan your UK-bound trip, you will likely have to factor in an additional expense besides flights and accommodation. Starting in early 2023 and throughout the year, the UK will roll out a new initiative affecting international travelers (all non-visa foreign visitors), which will require them to fill out an online application and pay a fee ahead of traveling to the country. Dubbed the Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA, the new system is part of the UK's effort to digitize its borders by 2025, and it will work by screening passengers before they enter the UK, offering more migration information.
AZFamily

Consumer Reports: It might be time to switch banks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - High fees. Practically no interest on your savings. Poor customer service. Do any of these sounds like your bank? If so, Consumer Reports says it might be time to break up with your bank. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang...
u.today

Bit2Me Exchange Launches Debit Card with Cashback

Bit2Me, the first cryptocurrency exchange registered in Spain and the largest crypto service in the country so far, shares the details of its debit card program. Bit2Me Card by Mastercard will unlock new opportunities for its users and introduce a competitive cashback offering. Bit2Me launches debit card with cashback. Today,...
PYMNTS

Members Will Stay Loyal When Credit Unions Stop Being Digital ‘Laggards’

For credit unions, short-changing innovation will have long-term, negative consequences. PSCU CEO Chuck Fagan told Karen Webster that in order to keep members loyal, CUs are going to have to shed their status as tech “laggers.” For the last few years, CUs have tended to follow in the footsteps of their larger financial institution (FI) brethren in offering new products and services. Simply put, showing up as a “me too” player won’t keep consumers engaged.

