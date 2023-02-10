The next time you plan your UK-bound trip, you will likely have to factor in an additional expense besides flights and accommodation. Starting in early 2023 and throughout the year, the UK will roll out a new initiative affecting international travelers (all non-visa foreign visitors), which will require them to fill out an online application and pay a fee ahead of traveling to the country. Dubbed the Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA, the new system is part of the UK's effort to digitize its borders by 2025, and it will work by screening passengers before they enter the UK, offering more migration information.

