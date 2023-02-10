Read full article on original website
How Much Money Is Too Much To Keep in Your Savings Account?
Can you have too much money in the bank? On the one hand, there's an obvious joke answer to this commonly asked question -- there's no such thing as "too much money." The reality, however, is...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Banks on High Alert as Check Fraud Threatens New Deposits
The old-fashioned check looms as a 2023 flashpoint in the battle vs. the fraudsters. Criminals steal checks from mailboxes. Enter the search term “check washing” into any search engine and headlines have massed over the past several weeks, citing businesses and banks that have been scammed. In September,...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
After I was hacked, people charged thousands of dollars to my credit cards — I took 5 steps to keep it from happening again
I clicked a compromised link on Facebook, and next thing I knew, my bank account showed expensive and fraudulent purchases.
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Social Security update: First of two double direct payments worth $1,828 to arrive in 22 days
There are 22 days before Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries receive the first of two payments in the month of March, each worth $914.
How to free yourself from credit card debt
America's credit card debt hit a new high in 2022. The credit bureau TransUnion revealed in the final quarter of the year that total U.S. credit card debt now stands at a record $930.6 billion, CNBC reports. It's expected that credit card delinquencies — which occur when a debtor is more than 30 to 90 days late on payment — will jump to their highest levels since 2010, according to Kiplinger. If you're a contributor to that mountain of credit card debt, start by taking a deep breath — most Americans were hit hard by the recent combination of inflation and increasing interest...
CNBC
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
People will be able to see their own bank’s performance on bank transfer scams
People will be able to see how well their bank or building society might treat them if they were tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under a regulator’s plans.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published its latest consultation on guidance to support firms with providing the correct data when they report their information on authorised push payment (APP) scams to the regulator.The regulator wants to hear views on guidance for firms who will be required to publish data on their performance on APP scams.Reporting will continue to develop over the coming months, to make sure there is a clear...
4 Times It’s Worth the Trip To Do Your Banking In Person
Fewer than 1 in 5 Americans prefer to make their bank transactions in person, a recent GOBankingRates survey found. The preferred banking method by far is now via mobile, with 59% of Americans...
BBC
Mars Wrigley factory fined after two workers fall into chocolate vat
US workplace safety regulators have fined a Pennsylvania factory after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate and had to be rescued. The Mars Wrigley factory in the city of Elizabethtown was fined more than $14,500 (£12,000) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The workers were contractors...
Thrillist
Soon You Will Have to Submit an Application & Pay a Fee to Enter the U.K.
The next time you plan your UK-bound trip, you will likely have to factor in an additional expense besides flights and accommodation. Starting in early 2023 and throughout the year, the UK will roll out a new initiative affecting international travelers (all non-visa foreign visitors), which will require them to fill out an online application and pay a fee ahead of traveling to the country. Dubbed the Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA, the new system is part of the UK's effort to digitize its borders by 2025, and it will work by screening passengers before they enter the UK, offering more migration information.
AZFamily
Consumer Reports: It might be time to switch banks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - High fees. Practically no interest on your savings. Poor customer service. Do any of these sounds like your bank? If so, Consumer Reports says it might be time to break up with your bank. You might not think about shopping around to get the most bang...
What To Know Before Adding Someone to Your Bank Account
There are a few reasons you might want to add another person to your bank account. Perhaps you need help managing your finances in the event that you become ill or incapacitated, or maybe you're...
A new collection of minimalist tiny homes from $37,500 is available in the US for the first time — take a look inside
Americans can now buy four different kinds of Scandinavian-style prefab homes by MyCabin, a Latvian design company with a new factory in Chicago.
u.today
Bit2Me Exchange Launches Debit Card with Cashback
Bit2Me, the first cryptocurrency exchange registered in Spain and the largest crypto service in the country so far, shares the details of its debit card program. Bit2Me Card by Mastercard will unlock new opportunities for its users and introduce a competitive cashback offering. Bit2Me launches debit card with cashback. Today,...
Home insulation: how to stop your bills going through the roof
Guardian Money writer gets independent advice on his home’s energy efficiency
Members Will Stay Loyal When Credit Unions Stop Being Digital ‘Laggards’
For credit unions, short-changing innovation will have long-term, negative consequences. PSCU CEO Chuck Fagan told Karen Webster that in order to keep members loyal, CUs are going to have to shed their status as tech “laggers.” For the last few years, CUs have tended to follow in the footsteps of their larger financial institution (FI) brethren in offering new products and services. Simply put, showing up as a “me too” player won’t keep consumers engaged.
