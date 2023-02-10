Read full article on original website
Vaqueros step up to the plate
The UTRGV Baseball Team is set to start its new season with a three-game home series against Houston Christian University beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Vaqueros finished last season with a record of 33-25 overall and 17-13 in the Western Athletic Conference. Asked how the players have been preparing...
Athlete of the week: Ahren Freeman
Ahren Freeman is a junior forward for the UTRGV Men’s Basketball Team. Freeman is from Jacksonville, Florida, and graduated from Providence School of Jacksonville. He is pursuing a bachelor’s in sociology but plans to keep playing basketball. Freeman previously attended the University of New Orleans, before transferring to Indian Hills Community College and then UTRGV.
UT System student regent visits UTRGV
Last Wednesday, Neelesh C. “Neel” Mutyala, the University of Texas System student regent, visited UTRGV campuses in Brownsville, Edinburg and Harlingen to discuss initiatives with university leaders, including advising and campus life. Mutyala is a fourth-year medical student at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston....
District High School Student Selected as Texas All-State Musician
Cinthia Estrada-Gómez, a member of the Nimitz High School wind ensemble, will perform with the Texas All-State Concert Band in San Antonio Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. Cinthia was chosen for this...
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
FOMO: Homecoming window painting
Last week, UTRGV hosted Homecoming, a week-long event that brings the UTRGV students, faculty and staff together to celebrate Vaquero pride, according to its webpage. One of the activities I participated in during the week was painting a Student Union window on the Edinburg campus. Though The Rider could not...
Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends
HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
Former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game passes away
EVERMAN, Texas - The Everman community is mourning the loss of a former football player who was paralyzed during a high school game 20 years ago. Corey Fulbright died this week. Back in 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Orange and green legacy
“¡Sí, se puede, sí, se puede!” shouted members and staff of La Unión del Pueblo Entero outside LUPE headquarters in San Juan on Feb. 1 as they welcomed Tania A. Chavez Camacho, the new executive director and president of LUPE and LUPE Votes. After more...
UTRGV awarded $5.7 million to improve mental health at K-12 schools
UTRGV’s Department of Human Development and School Services in the College of Education and P-16 integration has received a grant of $5.7 million to aid in hiring more Rio Grande Valley-area mental health professionals in K-12 schools. Awarded by the U.S. Education Department under its Mental Health Service Professional...
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
Passion, expression in every step
The UTRGV Center for Latin American Arts will present “A la Música 2023” a performance of flamenco concerts featuring dancers from Madrid, Spain, live music and the UTRGV Ballet Español. Performances start at 10 a.m. today and continue at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m....
Mother of premature twins seeks financial help from community
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Daizy Elizabeth Loya is the mother of Juan Ramon and Luis Estevan de Leon – two twin infants who were born premature and are fighting to survive. Daizy was 30 weeks pregnant when she went in for a routine checkup. She didn’t know she would get the most difficult news a […]
Central Texas dog on road to recovery in Dallas area after Killeen men set him on fire, threw him in dumpster
(KWTX) - A pitbull is on the road to recovery in North Texas after being rescued from a deplorable situation in Killeen last year. Samsonite was named after a suitcase brand, similar to the one he was found stuffed into after being doused in hairspray, set on fire and then discarded like he was trash.
TikTok users roast H-E-B over ‘Toxica’ Valentine’s Day gift
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A TikToker has recently gone viral for expressing her distaste for H-E-B’s Valentine’s Day gift basket, which appeared to be catered toward Latinas with a “Toxica” balloon and hot snacks. While many are familiar with the stereotype that Latinas enjoy “spicy” foods, the H-E-B Valentine’s Day gift catered toward Hispanic women […]
Roll-over accident under investigation, officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A roll-over crash is under investigation in Harlingen. Harlingen Fire officials say the crash happened early Sunday afternoon. Officials say vehicles were being towed near Rangerville Road when the accident happened. “Transmigrantes were pulling cars as they were headed towards the border,” Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas told ValleyCentral. “A car hit […]
CCSO: Wanted woman was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with two outstanding warrants was taken into custody Friday, deputies say. According to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Elida Calixto was arrested on Feb. 10 on two warrants of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to […]
Man shot in rural Weslaco is identified, deputies say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in rural Weslaco after Hidalgo County authorities say a man was shot late last night. Officials have identified the victim as 44-year-old David Silva. In a social media post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, just after midnight deputies responded to the 2100 block of Esperanza Street where they […]
Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn
A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
