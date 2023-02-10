ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

utrgvrider.com

Vaqueros step up to the plate

The UTRGV Baseball Team is set to start its new season with a three-game home series against Houston Christian University beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Vaqueros finished last season with a record of 33-25 overall and 17-13 in the Western Athletic Conference. Asked how the players have been preparing...
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Athlete of the week: Ahren Freeman

Ahren Freeman is a junior forward for the UTRGV Men’s Basketball Team. Freeman is from Jacksonville, Florida, and graduated from Providence School of Jacksonville. He is pursuing a bachelor’s in sociology but plans to keep playing basketball. Freeman previously attended the University of New Orleans, before transferring to Indian Hills Community College and then UTRGV.
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

UT System student regent visits UTRGV

Last Wednesday, Neelesh C. “Neel” Mutyala, the University of Texas System student regent, visited UTRGV campuses in Brownsville, Edinburg and Harlingen to discuss initiatives with university leaders, including advising and campus life. Mutyala is a fourth-year medical student at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston....
EDINBURG, TX
aldineisd.org

District High School Student Selected as Texas All-State Musician

Cinthia Estrada-Gómez, a member of the Nimitz High School wind ensemble, will perform with the Texas All-State Concert Band in San Antonio Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. Cinthia was chosen for this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
utrgvrider.com

FOMO: Homecoming window painting

Last week, UTRGV hosted Homecoming, a week-long event that brings the UTRGV students, faculty and staff together to celebrate Vaquero pride, according to its webpage. One of the activities I participated in during the week was painting a Student Union window on the Edinburg campus. Though The Rider could not...
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
utrgvrider.com

Orange and green legacy

“¡Sí, se puede, sí, se puede!” shouted members and staff of La Unión del Pueblo Entero outside LUPE headquarters in San Juan on Feb. 1 as they welcomed Tania A. Chavez Camacho, the new executive director and president of LUPE and LUPE Votes. After more...
SAN JUAN, TX
utrgvrider.com

UTRGV awarded $5.7 million to improve mental health at K-12 schools

UTRGV’s Department of Human Development and School Services in the College of Education and P-16 integration has received a grant of $5.7 million to aid in hiring more Rio Grande Valley-area mental health professionals in K-12 schools. Awarded by the U.S. Education Department under its Mental Health Service Professional...
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Passion, expression in every step

The UTRGV Center for Latin American Arts will present “A la Música 2023” a performance of flamenco concerts featuring dancers from Madrid, Spain, live music and the UTRGV Ballet Español. Performances start at 10 a.m. today and continue at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m....
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

TikTok users roast H-E-B over ‘Toxica’ Valentine’s Day gift

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A TikToker has recently gone viral for expressing her distaste for H-E-B’s Valentine’s Day gift basket, which appeared to be catered toward Latinas with a “Toxica” balloon and hot snacks. While many are familiar with the stereotype that Latinas enjoy “spicy” foods, the H-E-B Valentine’s Day gift catered toward Hispanic women […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Roll-over accident under investigation, officials say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A roll-over crash is under investigation in Harlingen. Harlingen Fire officials say the crash happened early Sunday afternoon. Officials say vehicles were being towed near Rangerville Road when the accident happened. “Transmigrantes were pulling cars as they were headed towards the border,” Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas told ValleyCentral. “A car hit […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man shot in rural Weslaco is identified, deputies say

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in rural Weslaco after Hidalgo County authorities say a man was shot late last night. Officials have identified the victim as 44-year-old David Silva. In a social media post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, just after midnight deputies responded to the 2100 block of Esperanza Street where they […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn

A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

