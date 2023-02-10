ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas farmers markets may receive promotional funds

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program. This program, which is administered by the department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, helps build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors. This program provides funding assistance for the state’s farmers markets to serve their communities as consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to increase.
magnoliareporter.com

Gov. Sanders’ plans to change public education begin to leak

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to send her proposals to change public and private education in Arkansas to the legislature, but major provisions have been made available to public school superintendents. Many of them received last week copies of a document on white and yellow copy paper, which breaks...
magnoliareporter.com

Registration opens February 27 for spring edition of Walk Across Arkansas

The start of a new year often includes resolutions to develop better exercise habits and improve physical health. Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program supported by the Cooperative Extension Service, is designed to help Arkansans get moving. The no-cost program is offered each spring and fall by the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Janet B. Carson Master Gardener scholarship open to high school seniors

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas high school seniors interested in pursuing a plant sciences degree may benefit from a scholarship opportunity available through the Arkansas Master Gardener program. The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and...
telecompetitor.com

Report: Over $50M in Arkansas Broadband Funding Headed to Seven Companies

Cox Communications is set to get $14.2 million in broadband funding from the state of Arkansas, according to a report published by local media outlet Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Cox will contribute additional funding for total project costs of $19.6 million. Six other companies also will be getting funding for a...
armoneyandpolitics.com

Coulson Oil, Shell Gives Over $30k to Arkansas State CASA Association

Coulson Oil has presented a check for more than $30,000 to the Arkansas State CASA Association as part of its participation in Shell’s The Giving Pump. As part of its Force For Good initiative, Shell launched The Giving Pump at stations across the U.S., with proceeds benefiting local children-focused nonprofits. From Aug.– Sept., 21 Coulson Oil locations participated in the effort by contributing one cent of every gallon sold at the designated pumps to the Arkansas State CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Association. CASA volunteers speak up and advocate for abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings.
talkbusiness.net

New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
Four States News

Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023

On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas should make entrepreneurship for women a priority

“According to research from Boston Consulting Group, the global economy could experience up to a $5 trillion boost if female entrepreneurs received as much funding as male entrepreneurs.”. So begins the section on entrepreneurship in the “Report of the 2022 Arkansas Women’s Commission: Analyzing the Role of Arkansas Women in...
magnoliareporter.com

Foodsize catfish sales up 5 percent from 2021

Arkansas catfish producers had 9.07 million foodsize fish on January 1, 2023, down 6 percent from a year ago. The number of large foodsize inventory on hand totaled 370,000 fish, up 9 percent from January 1, 2022. Medium foodsize inventory, at 3.45 million fish, was down 3 percent from last...
