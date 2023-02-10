Coulson Oil has presented a check for more than $30,000 to the Arkansas State CASA Association as part of its participation in Shell’s The Giving Pump. As part of its Force For Good initiative, Shell launched The Giving Pump at stations across the U.S., with proceeds benefiting local children-focused nonprofits. From Aug.– Sept., 21 Coulson Oil locations participated in the effort by contributing one cent of every gallon sold at the designated pumps to the Arkansas State CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Association. CASA volunteers speak up and advocate for abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings.

