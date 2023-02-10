Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Rural districts concerned about voucher program accountability, school closures
Bryan Pruitt knows well how being in the right school can spark a love of learning. Nothing generated his interest as a middle school student in Ozark, so he transferred to nearby County Line High School where an agriculture program changed his life. “When I was at County Line, I...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas farmers markets may receive promotional funds
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program. This program, which is administered by the department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, helps build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors. This program provides funding assistance for the state’s farmers markets to serve their communities as consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to increase.
magnoliareporter.com
Gov. Sanders’ plans to change public education begin to leak
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to send her proposals to change public and private education in Arkansas to the legislature, but major provisions have been made available to public school superintendents. Many of them received last week copies of a document on white and yellow copy paper, which breaks...
Proposed House Bill could impact future of solar energy in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — House Bill 1370, the bill that would end the 20-year-old "Arkansas Renewable Energy Development Act” has many people concerned about the future of solar energy. It would also alter a law passed in 2019. Arkansas is one of the very few states with a...
magnoliareporter.com
Registration opens February 27 for spring edition of Walk Across Arkansas
The start of a new year often includes resolutions to develop better exercise habits and improve physical health. Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program supported by the Cooperative Extension Service, is designed to help Arkansans get moving. The no-cost program is offered each spring and fall by the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Janet B. Carson Master Gardener scholarship open to high school seniors
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas high school seniors interested in pursuing a plant sciences degree may benefit from a scholarship opportunity available through the Arkansas Master Gardener program. The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station receives $1 million grant for poultry study
The COVID-19 pandemic strained many poultry processing plants as employees became ill and some even died. The result was volatile production and supply chain disruptions for more than a year. Researchers in Arkansas are hoping to use robotics to stave off this problem in the future. The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment...
Arkansas bill would allow for rural emergency hospital designations
A bill is headed to governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' desk that would allow Critical Access Hospitals to change their designation to a Rural Emergency Hospital.
Educators respond to Gov. Sanders’ LEARNS plan
"We need to recruit new teachers, but we also need to spend some time figuring out how to retain veteran teachers that have a lot of experience," said Fort Smith Education Association President Ryan Gray. Learn the latest about Arkansas Education after the game.
telecompetitor.com
Report: Over $50M in Arkansas Broadband Funding Headed to Seven Companies
Cox Communications is set to get $14.2 million in broadband funding from the state of Arkansas, according to a report published by local media outlet Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Cox will contribute additional funding for total project costs of $19.6 million. Six other companies also will be getting funding for a...
talkbusiness.net
High input prices, drought, disease cause Arkansas cattle farmers to struggle
Cattle farmer John Kunkel spent much of his professional career as a buyer for Walmart. He decided in 2014 to return to his childhood home in Evening Shade, a small town in Sharp County. He wanted to raise cattle. He returned home to run his family farm, Peaceful River Farm,...
armoneyandpolitics.com
Coulson Oil, Shell Gives Over $30k to Arkansas State CASA Association
Coulson Oil has presented a check for more than $30,000 to the Arkansas State CASA Association as part of its participation in Shell’s The Giving Pump. As part of its Force For Good initiative, Shell launched The Giving Pump at stations across the U.S., with proceeds benefiting local children-focused nonprofits. From Aug.– Sept., 21 Coulson Oil locations participated in the effort by contributing one cent of every gallon sold at the designated pumps to the Arkansas State CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Association. CASA volunteers speak up and advocate for abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings.
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
Arkansas lawmakers proposing children under 16 can work without certificate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new bill proposed by Republicans in the Arkansas General Assembly will revise child labor laws in the state and create the "Youth Hiring Act of 2023," which will remove language that children under 16 will need an employment certificate to work. House Bill 1410...
Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023
On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas should make entrepreneurship for women a priority
“According to research from Boston Consulting Group, the global economy could experience up to a $5 trillion boost if female entrepreneurs received as much funding as male entrepreneurs.”. So begins the section on entrepreneurship in the “Report of the 2022 Arkansas Women’s Commission: Analyzing the Role of Arkansas Women in...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Rural emergency hospital proposal passes Arkansas Senate unanimously
A proposed state law that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care passed the Arkansas Senate and was sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk Thursday. House Bill 1127 received “yes” votes from all 34 senators, with one senator...
magnoliareporter.com
Foodsize catfish sales up 5 percent from 2021
Arkansas catfish producers had 9.07 million foodsize fish on January 1, 2023, down 6 percent from a year ago. The number of large foodsize inventory on hand totaled 370,000 fish, up 9 percent from January 1, 2022. Medium foodsize inventory, at 3.45 million fish, was down 3 percent from last...
kuaf.com
House Bill Loosing Rules on Mental Health Services for Minors Passes Committee
If Arkansas HB1266 becomes law, people over 16 can consent to some types of mental healthcare services without a parent's approval. Although the state legislature continued to churned out bills covering topics like education, budgets and a retired police dog, many are saved up for next week. Kyle Kellams is...
arkadelphian.com
Rural Arkansas hospitals could get more funding for reducing inpatient services under proposed law
An Arkansas Senate committee on Wednesday approved a proposal that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) subsidizes critical access hospitals — located no less than 35 miles from other hospitals...
