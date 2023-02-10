ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

High School Girl’s Hockey Sectional Final

By Ken Drake
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ujj0I_0kimFPLB00

The girl’s section 7 high school hockey final would come down to a pair of teams that usually call this part of New York, home.

The Franklin Academy Huskies out of Section 10, and the Adirondack United out of Section 2 have helped round out the Section.

Franklin Academy struck first leading 1-0 in after the first period. Some great goaltending from their 7th grade keeper, would keep it tight, until the United would score 5 unanswered goals in the championship win.

The highlights from the finals game, in the video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

2 Eagles, 1-Hundred Wins A Piece

The Beekmantown boy’s wrestling team has been picking up wins throughout the season, but two stand outs have been doing it for the last four-plus seasons. Juniors, Connor Bushey & Sawyer Bell each reached 100 career wins over the last week. Bushey doing it over the weekend, and Bell got to do it right at […]
BEEKMANTOWN, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Perras Keeps the Records Coming

The AuSable Valley swimming records continue to be re-written, thanks to the work from Beekmantown’s, Alix Perras. The sophomore, who attends Beekmantown, swims for the Patriots, who is one of the closest programs with a boy’s swim team. Alix had already set two schools records this year, and one big section 7 record, in the […]
BEEKMANTOWN, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Hannah’s Hope Game, Beekmantown vs PHS

Plattsburgh, NY – The annual Hannah’s Hope Game, between Plattsburgh High School & Beekmantown, has concluded it’s 9th year. The game, which features the high school’s Hannah’s parents went to, now is there to support her, as she suffers Giant Axonal Neuropathy which is a recessively inherited condition that results in progressive nerve death. Businesses donate […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made. Here are some of […]
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy