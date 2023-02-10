Read full article on original website
Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
NASA could crash land its Mars missions in the future — here's why
To reduce the complexities of further space missions, NASA is moving ahead with its SHIELD lander concept, designed to absorb a hard impact during its future touchdowns on various celestial bodies. The current prototype consists of an inverted pyramid of metal rings that absorb impact. In the past, NASA has...
Nasa’s Mars rover finds mysterious metallic object on Red Planet
Nasa’s Curiosity rover has stumbled upon a strange metallic rock on Mars that may allow scientists to gain insights on the Red Planet’s ancient past.The rock, dubbed Cacao, measures about a foot across and appears to be an iron-nickel meteorite, according to the American space agency.It was discovered in the “sulfate-bearing unit” – a region on Mars’ Mount Sharp, the agency noted in a blog post on the discovery.Nasa shared a high-resolution image of the rock that was stitched together from about 20 different individual photos taken by the rover.One of the images is a close-up of Cacao as...
NASA Official Admits There's a Bit of an Issue on the Space Station
The International Space Station is, without a doubt, really awesome — but even NASA has to admit when it's reached its limits. As SpaceNews reports, a NASA official suggested during a recent conference that because commercial spacecraft like those of SpaceX have made it possible to take four American astronauts to the ISS rather than three, the extra cargo needed to sustain that fourth person takes up quite a bit of space that would otherwise be used to transport research equipment.
SpaceX's 200th Falcon 9 rocket launch looks absolutely gorgeous in these photos
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket notched its 200th successful orbital mission on Thursday (Feb. 2), and the company marked the milestone by sharing some stunning photos of the spaceflight action.
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
Mystery surrounds what exactly was object US jet shot down over Alaska
High-altitude object the size of a small car was downed on Friday but its owner and purpose have yet to be identified
US Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile After Russia Touts ‘Unbeatable’ Weapon
DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully test fired a Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) on Monday. This is the second time this kind of advanced missile has been test fired in America and represents the efforts of its military to compete with China and Russia, the latter of which has promoted its own hypersonic missiles as being “unbeatable” weapons to cow the West.
Elon Musk issues ‘highly likely’ prediction for when humans will land on Mars in Starship super-rocket
ELON Musk has revealed a new prediction for when humans will land on Mars and it might be sooner than you think. The billionaire has big plans to build a human colony on the Red Planet and hopes SpaceX can take people there in Starship rockets. SpaceX just tested out...
An Experimental Russian Satellite Is Breaking Up in Orbit Leaving a Trail of Debris
A Russian KOSMOS 2499 satellite broke up last month – for a second time – according to the Space Force's 18th Space Defense Squadron. In a recent tweet, the Space Force said they are currently tracking 85 individual pieces of debris at an altitude of 1,169 km (726 miles). The breakup occurred on January 4, 2023, but the reason for the disintegration remains unknown.
NASA Conducts First 2023 Test of Redesigned Moon Rocket Engine
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. NASA Conducts First 2023 Test of Redesigned Moon Rocket Engine. NASA’s newly redesigned RS-25 engine for future flights of the Space...
Huge Plume of Birds Explodes Out of SpaceX's Powerful Starship Engine Test
It seems like SpaceX's huge Starship test may have literally been for the birds. During the momentous live fire that saw 31 of Starship's 33 engines blast at once in what may well be the most powerful rocket ignition ever, a less-than-ideal outcome was seen on video stills: a plume of birds fanning (and falling) out near the Super Heavy booster's fiery trenches.
An asteroid came so close to the Earth that its orbit was permanently altered
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. That was close! An asteroid approximately the size of a large SUV or bigger swung around the Earth Thursday evening missing us by just over 2,000 miles. NASA said that it was one of the closest flybys of a near-Earth object in recorded history.
Fired up: SpaceX lights 31 of 33 booster engines
SpaceX’s goal Thursday was to test fire all 33 engines of its Super Heavy BN7 booster simultaneously at Starbase/Boca Chica. It only missed by two, according to SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk. “Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired...
Rocket Lab USA Just Launched Its First U.S. Rocket. What Comes Next?
On Dec. 9, 2022, Rocket Lab was supposed to launch a rocket from the continental U.S. for the first time ever. It didn't. The launch was delayed, but now the future looks clear -- for Rocket Lab to launch more and more often from the U.S. You’re reading a free...
NASA’s Lunar Flashlight satellite won’t make it to its planned orbit
This week has seen good news for one NASA moon mission, as the CAPSTONE satellite recovered from a communications issue, but bad news for another. The Lunar Flashlight mission, which is intended to search the south pole of the moon for water ice, now won’t make it to its planned orbit.
Jupiter has too many moons and there’s a bear on Mars: This Week in Outer Space
They say space is the place — and there’s a whole lot going on out there. Here’s what you may have missed this week in outer space. Early in the week, the internet was ablaze over an image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that bears a striking resemblance to a bear.
NASA rover finds 'clearest evidence yet' of an ancient lake on Mars
In the foothills of a Martian mountain, NASA's Curiosity rover found stunning new evidence of an ancient lake in the form of rocks etched with the ripples of waves — and the telltale signs appeared in the unlikeliest of places.
Chinese satellite beams green lasers over Hawaii
The lasers flashed for just a couple of seconds and were initially thought to be from a NASA altimeter satellite.
Another Russian spacecraft docked to the space station is leaking
Russia's state-owned space corporation, Roscosmos, reported Saturday that a Progress supply ship attached to the International Space Station has lost pressure in its external cooling system. In its statement, Roscosmos said there was no threat to the seven crew members on board the orbiting laboratory. NASA, too, said the hatch...
