abandonedspaces.com

Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
The Independent

Nasa’s Mars rover finds mysterious metallic object on Red Planet

Nasa’s Curiosity rover has stumbled upon a strange metallic rock on Mars that may allow scientists to gain insights on the Red Planet’s ancient past.The rock, dubbed Cacao, measures about a foot across and appears to be an iron-nickel meteorite, according to the American space agency.It was discovered in the “sulfate-bearing unit” – a region on Mars’ Mount Sharp, the agency noted in a blog post on the discovery.Nasa shared a high-resolution image of the rock that was stitched together from about 20 different individual photos taken by the rover.One of the images is a close-up of Cacao as...
Futurism

NASA Official Admits There's a Bit of an Issue on the Space Station

The International Space Station is, without a doubt, really awesome — but even NASA has to admit when it's reached its limits. As SpaceNews reports, a NASA official suggested during a recent conference that because commercial spacecraft like those of SpaceX have made it possible to take four American astronauts to the ISS rather than three, the extra cargo needed to sustain that fourth person takes up quite a bit of space that would otherwise be used to transport research equipment.
Vice

US Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile After Russia Touts ‘Unbeatable’ Weapon

DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully test fired a Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) on Monday. This is the second time this kind of advanced missile has been test fired in America and represents the efforts of its military to compete with China and Russia, the latter of which has promoted its own hypersonic missiles as being “unbeatable” weapons to cow the West.
sciencealert.com

An Experimental Russian Satellite Is Breaking Up in Orbit Leaving a Trail of Debris

A Russian KOSMOS 2499 satellite broke up last month – for a second time – according to the Space Force's 18th Space Defense Squadron. In a recent tweet, the Space Force said they are currently tracking 85 individual pieces of debris at an altitude of 1,169 km (726 miles). The breakup occurred on January 4, 2023, but the reason for the disintegration remains unknown.
mageenews.com

NASA Conducts First 2023 Test of Redesigned Moon Rocket Engine

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. NASA Conducts First 2023 Test of Redesigned Moon Rocket Engine. NASA’s newly redesigned RS-25 engine for future flights of the Space...
Futurism

Huge Plume of Birds Explodes Out of SpaceX's Powerful Starship Engine Test

It seems like SpaceX's huge Starship test may have literally been for the birds. During the momentous live fire that saw 31 of Starship's 33 engines blast at once in what may well be the most powerful rocket ignition ever, a less-than-ideal outcome was seen on video stills: a plume of birds fanning (and falling) out near the Super Heavy booster's fiery trenches.
TechSpot

An asteroid came so close to the Earth that its orbit was permanently altered

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. That was close! An asteroid approximately the size of a large SUV or bigger swung around the Earth Thursday evening missing us by just over 2,000 miles. NASA said that it was one of the closest flybys of a near-Earth object in recorded history.
Digital Trends

NASA’s Lunar Flashlight satellite won’t make it to its planned orbit

This week has seen good news for one NASA moon mission, as the CAPSTONE satellite recovered from a communications issue, but bad news for another. The Lunar Flashlight mission, which is intended to search the south pole of the moon for water ice, now won’t make it to its planned orbit.
Ars Technica

Another Russian spacecraft docked to the space station is leaking

Russia's state-owned space corporation, Roscosmos, reported Saturday that a Progress supply ship attached to the International Space Station has lost pressure in its external cooling system. In its statement, Roscosmos said there was no threat to the seven crew members on board the orbiting laboratory. NASA, too, said the hatch...

