1 dead, 2 injured in 3-alarm San Francisco fire

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 3 days ago

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in California said they have retrieved a body from the wreckage of a San Francisco home where a three-alarm fire tore through the building on Thursday, injuring at least two other people.

The fire in the1700 block of San Francisco's 22nd Avenue was reported at about 9:22 a.m. Photo courtesy of San Francisco Fire Department/Twitter

The San Francisco Fire Department announced the fatality in a tweet Thursday evening, saying the body was found in the building where cadaver and search K9s were searching for an unaccounted-for adult.

"San Francisco Fire is saddened to announce that the previously listed unaccounted-for adult has been located within the fire building by Search K9 Teams," it said. "This fire is now a fatal fire."

The victim is to be identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office, it said.

Fire officials responded to multiple calls at 9:22 a.m. concerning an explosion in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue that shattered windows for cars and nearby buildings.

Responders arrived minutes later to find a structure fire and heavy smoke and flames billowing from a two-story building and an occupant outside suffering from "serious injuries" who was later transported to the hospital, fire Capt. Johnathan Baxter said in a statement .

More than 100 firefighters attended the blaze after it was rated a three-alarm blaze shortly before 10 a.m., he said. One of the firefighters was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

An evacuation order was issued for the entire block but later rescinded after the fire was contained though residents of five homes on the street were not allowed to return to their buildings as of Thursday evening.

Two other neighboring homes were also injured in the fire, the cause and origin of which were under investigation, Baxter said.

