Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans spot Black Panther 2 hid a major character in plain sight

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Marvel fans have spotted a blink-and-you miss-it-appearance from a potentially major character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At the end of the film fans are introduced to T'Challa's son Toussaint, also known as Prince T'Challa (Divine Love Konadu-Sun), who is being raised by his...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week

The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed

Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels

The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit

It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
ScreenCrush

DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title

As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
Inside the Magic

DC May Have Accidentally Revealed Three Batman Actors In New Movie

Andy Muschetti’s The Flash (2023) promises many crazy moments to happen as “worlds collide,” with one frame potentially spoiling a major cameo. Fans might remember that James Gunn has already confirmed that The Flash is instrumental in DCU’s reboot as the universe will be forever changed after the movie and help explain why fans will be getting a new version of Superman and Batman alongside other new actors taking over iconic roles in the DCU.
Yir Soto

Upcoming releases Marvel 2023

The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.

