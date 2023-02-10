Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans spot Black Panther 2 hid a major character in plain sight
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Marvel fans have spotted a blink-and-you miss-it-appearance from a potentially major character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At the end of the film fans are introduced to T'Challa's son Toussaint, also known as Prince T'Challa (Divine Love Konadu-Sun), who is being raised by his...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week
The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton’s comeback being over before it begins hits harder after jaw-dropping ‘The Flash’ trailer
Fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to catch a proper glimpse of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman in The Flash, but now that the trailer has been released, it’s immediately become a bittersweet experience. Tim Burton’s Dark Knight was announced to be returning to the cape...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed
Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stew Peters called out Rihanna after suggesting that her belt buckle looked similar to a pentagram
Rihanna‘s monumental return to the music industry with the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance following a years-long absence has now been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the singer’s attire. The negative press stems from the belt Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend A$AP...
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
Netflix thriller What Happened to Monday is being called one of the best movies people have seen
If you're looking for a good, old-fashioned thriller to sink your teeth into, then look no further than this Netflix sensation that fans are hailing as one of the 'best movies they've ever seen'. First released in 2017, What Happened to Monday is currently available to stream on the platform...
wegotthiscovered.com
A top tier creature feature that was almost completely buried keeps on crawling towards classic status
It goes without saying that the entire entertainment industry was ravaged beyond recognition by the onset of the pandemic, with so many top-tier movies being buried, lost, forgotten, or abandoned as a result. One of the biggest casualties – at least if we’re talking in terms of sheer quality – was director Michael Matthews’ Love and Monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels
The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit
It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ actually knows how to do proper LGBTQ+ representation
Hogwarts Legacy has clearly cast a spell on gaming audiences within its very early days, but a great debate and shroud of controversy still encompasses it. The sole trans character was revealed just as the game launched, and given a laughably bad name which never should’ve made it to publishing.
Inside the Magic
DC May Have Accidentally Revealed Three Batman Actors In New Movie
Andy Muschetti’s The Flash (2023) promises many crazy moments to happen as “worlds collide,” with one frame potentially spoiling a major cameo. Fans might remember that James Gunn has already confirmed that The Flash is instrumental in DCU’s reboot as the universe will be forever changed after the movie and help explain why fans will be getting a new version of Superman and Batman alongside other new actors taking over iconic roles in the DCU.
Upcoming releases Marvel 2023
The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
Comments / 0