Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Greenpeace to appeal Spain-Saudi arms deal confidentiality
MADRID – Greenpeace said Monday it will appeal a Spanish Supreme Court decision blocking public access, on national security grounds, to information on government export licenses for vehicle-mounted weapons systems sold to Saudi Arabia. The global environmental and human rights group argues that the Alakran 120 mm mortar system...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city: Updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
Click10.com
Arab leaders warn Israeli actions threaten regional turmoil
CAIRO – Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries warned on Sunday Israeli actions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank could worsen regional turmoil, as violence surges between Israel and the Palestinians. The meeting in Cairo was hosted by the Arab League and attended...
Click10.com
Colombian government, rebels resume peace talks in Mexico
MEXICO CITY – Colombia’s government and its largest remaining rebel group met in Mexico City on Monday to resume peace talks aimed at resolving a conflict dating back to the 1960s. It was the second round talks with the communist-inspired National Liberation Army, known as ELN, in negotiations...
Click10.com
Thousands march in Israel as Netanyahu allies push overhaul
JERUSALEM – Tens of thousands of Israelis — hoisting flags, blowing on horns and chanting “democracy” and “no to dictatorship”— protested outside the parliament building Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government formally launched a contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system.
Click10.com
German conservatives hail rare 'big city' win in Berlin
BERLIN – Germany's main opposition party on Monday celebrated its victory in a Berlin state election re-run made necessary by serious voting glitches in 2021, arguing that the result shows the party can appeal to voters in urban areas with center-right policies that include tough talk on immigration. The...
Click10.com
France says its troops misrepresented in 'Wakanda Forever'
PARIS – France’s defense minister has denounced the way he says French soldiers deployed in Africa appear to be depicted in the Marvel Studios superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as “false and misleading.”. Minister Sebastien Lecornu “strongly condemned” the similarity of a fictional group...
Widows of Russian soldiers were filmed being gifted fur coats – but weren't allowed to keep them, an anti-war group says
One of the women in the video told a Russian anti-war group that some had their fur coats taken away after the presentation.
Click10.com
UK to review security after unknown objects puzzle N America
LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country, as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Asked about the objects, Sunak said...
Click10.com
UK presents evidence linking Iran in Houthi weapon supply
LONDON – Britain says it has for the first time presented evidence that Iran is supplying advanced weapons to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, after finding images of tests conducted at the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards in Tehran on the hard drive of an unmanned aircraft seized by the Royal Navy.
Click10.com
US holds drills in South China Sea amid tensions with China
BEIJING – The United States Navy and Marine Corps are holding joint exercises in the South China Sea at a time of heightened tensions with Beijing over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. The 7th Fleet based in Japan said Sunday that the USS Nimitz aircraft...
Click10.com
Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker's family
JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hardline government on Sunday agreed to legalize nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, saying the move was a response to recent Palestinian violence. It said it would approve additional settlement construction in the coming days. The decision put the government on...
Click10.com
Australia adds $300 million in funding for Indigenous pledge
CANBERRA – Fifteen years after the Australian Parliament’s historic apology to its Indigenous people for past wrongs, the government on Monday announced 424 million Australian dollars ($293 million) in new funding to improve the lives of Australia’s original inhabitants. In 2008, a newly elected center-left Labor Party...
Click10.com
Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years
VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, had been sentenced to 26 years in prison. It's just the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents, and comes amid...
Click10.com
Japan watchdog OKs new safety rules to extend reactor life
TOKYO – Japanese nuclear regulators on Monday approved contentious safety evaluation changes and draft legislation to allow aging reactors to operate longer, in a rare split decision in which one of the five commissioners dissented. The Nuclear Regulation Authority, responding to a new government policy to scrap the current...
Click10.com
Maersk sues Evergreen over 2021 blocking of Suez Canal
CAIRO – The world’s biggest shipping company said Monday it sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago. The Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given, operated by Evergreen...
Click10.com
Mexico softens plan to ban imports of US GM feed corn
MEXICO CITY – Mexico appeared to have backed down Monday on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed. Mexico’s Economy Department said a new decree on the issue was published Monday that drops any date for substituting imports of GM feed corn. Some imported corn is also ground into meal for use in corn chips or other snacks.
Comments / 0