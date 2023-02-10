Martha Stewart is known for her kitchen and home decorating skills but also for her flawless beauty and youthful appearance at 81 years old. How does her skin look so good? She claims to have never had a facelift and credits a good diet, exercise and excellent skincare, including Mario Badescu facials. She has been loyal to the salon for forty years now, and her skin is a testament to their products. The Mario Badescu salon operates out of New York City, but you don't have to travel or spend a fortune to experience the beauty treatment. You can buy Mario Badescu skincare products online -- and you might be shocked by how affordable they are.

