Senate Republicans protect Kicker, urge balanced budget

Recently, Governor Tina Kotek released her proposed budget for the 2023-2025 Biennium. In response, Senate Republicans released the following statement:

“According to the most recent revenue forecast, Oregon families will receive an average of $5,200 back on their taxes in the form of a surplus credit known as the “Kicker,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). “I’m relieved to see that the Governor’s proposed budget doesn’t pull money from the Kicker – it’s the right thing to do.”

“Oregonians across the state feel the impacts of inflation and other rising costs. They deserve to spend their hard-earned money how they see fit – to plan for emergencies and spur the economy,” said Senator Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles).

“The Republican Majority worked to enshrine the Kicker in Oregon’s Constitution in the 1990’s and we are still committed to protecting it today,” added Senator Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer).

“This session, we introduced legislation urging Congress to propose a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Legislature needs to send a strong message to Congress in order to safeguard present and future generations from the undue burdens our growing national debt presents,” said Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton).

“I look forward to giving testimony on this very important piece of legislation and urge the Committee Chair to schedule a public hearing as soon as possible,” concluded Knopp.

Senate Joint Memorial 1 was referred to the Senate Committee on Veterans, Emergency Management, Federal and World Affairs. Senator Knopp is the Chief Sponsor and Senator Girod the Regular Sponsor. It has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing.

Oregon Senate Republicans’ Equitable Oregon Agenda can be found here .