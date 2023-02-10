ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LeBron James was booed at the Super Bowl, so naturally he put on an imaginary crown

Just days after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a trip to watch the Super Bowl. James is a longtime friend of Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna. While he just accomplished one of the most impressive records in sports history and it won’t be broken any time soon, the fans didn’t show him much love.
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James

A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night. James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. due to his left ankle. Instead of being dressed in a Lakers uniform... The post Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Signing 3x NBA Champion

On Thursday, Danny Green was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard did not end up playing in a game with the Rockets, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (on Sunday morning) that he had agreed to a contract buyout. Via Wojnarowski: "As Danny Green finalizes...
