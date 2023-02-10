Daniel Cormier believes there should be no controversy regarding Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 284. On February 11, Makhachev denied Alexander Volkanovski of double champ status by defending the UFC lightweight champion with a unanimous decision. In the aftermath, there were fans and analysts that believe Volkanovski did enough to deserve the win. Cormier was not one of those people. ‘DC’ had this to say on his YouTube channel:

1 DAY AGO