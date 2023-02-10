Read full article on original website
Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
What’s Working: When Colorado’s tight labor market met the state’s housing affordability issue
Housing and jobs are so connected that it was difficult to avoid the intersection of the two at an economic summit held this week for the Colorado Realtors Association. Jobs in Colorado? So, so many job openings. Two for every unemployed person in the state. Available houses for sale? So, so few houses are available at affordable prices, whatever those may be. That disconnect tempered the positive outlook that some had about the better years ahead and what the real estate industry can expect in 2023 and 2024.
Laura Pritchett: Hughes Stadium tract should become protected open space
I’m one of the few people I know who was born in Fort Collins. True, I still run into old classmates at the local grocery, but the vast majority of my friends are transplants. I don’t blame them — what good taste they have! — but this place is particularly special because it holds all my memories, including those of 5-year-old Laura, trudging up the iconic “A” mountain to the west of town and looking down at the stadium and sprawling meadow below.
IRS won’t tax most relief payments made by Colorado, other states last year
The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by Colorado and other states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 11th hour guidance as tax returns start to pour in. A week after telling payment recipients to delay filing returns, the IRS said it won’t challenge the...
Did toxins from a Colorado manufacturer cost a young man his leg?
LAKEWOOD — Blake Darnell and his father, Gordon, gingerly make their way across a layer of sidewalk ice to an overlook, where they peer down at a snow-covered set of bike jumps where Blake spent his teenage years perfecting his moves. At age 32, Blake has to limp to...
Suspect fatally shoots police K-9 in Golden before arrest
A suspect shot and killed a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 early Monday near Golden before he was arrested, authorities said. Investigators said police tried to confront the suspect just after midnight near 19th and Elm streets in Golden after he was spotted slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. He wasn’t responsive to officers.
