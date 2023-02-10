ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023

By Olesya Dmitracova, Rob North, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Recession “Unlikely” This Year, Says Retail Economist

The U.S. economy is unlikely to slip into a recession this year and will probably see slight growth, according to National Retail Federation (NRF) chief economist Jack Kleinhenz in the NRF’s Monthly Economic Review. That doesn’t mean the economic picture is rosy, with Kleinhenz noting that inflation and high...
BBC

UK economy avoids recession but not out of woods - Hunt

The UK narrowly avoided falling into recession in 2022, new figures show, after the economy saw zero growth between October and December. This is despite a sharp 0.5% fall in economic output during December, partly due to strike action, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said...
The Independent

What is a recession and how much does it matter that we avoided one?

The UK narrowly avoided a recession in the latter half of 2022, it was revealed on Friday morning as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its estimates of gross domestic product (GDP).But what exactly is a recession, how important or not is it that we avoided one and could the ONS change its mind later?We explore those issues below.– What is a recession?There is no real definition. It is seen as a time when the economy is declining, but there is no globally standardised way of saying exactly how much decline and exactly how long the period has to...
The Independent

UK narrowly avoided recession as the economy flatlined at the end of 2022

The UK’s economy flatlined in the last three months of 2022, helping it to avoid a recession by the thinnest of margins, new data show.The Office for National Statistics recorded 0.0% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter.Anything below zero would have pushed the economy into recession. A recession is generally defined in the UK as two quarters of declining GDP in a row and the economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter.The ONS said that when counting to two decimal places, the UK eked out a tiny 0.01% growth. These figures might be revised in late...
Washington Examiner

Americans’ personal finances worst since the Great Recession

(The Center Square) – Half of Americans report their personal finances are “worse off” than they were a year ago, according to a new survey. The poll found only 35% of Americans say they are better off than a year ago. The 50% who are worse off is the highest percentage since Gallup began asking the question in 1976, with the exception of the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
investing.com

Euro zone governments will be net losers from high inflation, ECB says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Rapid euro zone inflation will weigh on public finances over time, a European Central Bank (ECB) study showed on Monday, confounding some views that governments might benefit as debt is inflated away and nominal tax revenues rise. In a more normal bout of inflation and without automatic...
crowdfundinsider.com

Calculus CEO Sees UK Avoiding Recession

Last week, the UK government revealed data that indicated that the economy delivered no growth during the 4th quarter of 2022 – barely evading a recession. As inflation continues to hit the economy hard, the news remains rather grim, and the next report could indicate that things have gotten worse. CI received a comment from Calculus co-founder and CEO John Glencross, who struck an optimistic note on the news.

