UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023

Motley Fool
3 Recession Indicators Haven't Been Wrong for at Least 56 Years -- and They All Agree What Happens Next
Although the U.S. economy and stock market grow over long periods, their short-term performance can be unpredictable. Three leading recession indicators, with flawless track records spanning 56 years, 64 years, and 70 years, foresee turbulence ahead for the U.S. economy. Despite heightened volatility, smart investors are continuing to put their...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Recession “Unlikely” This Year, Says Retail Economist
The U.S. economy is unlikely to slip into a recession this year and will probably see slight growth, according to National Retail Federation (NRF) chief economist Jack Kleinhenz in the NRF’s Monthly Economic Review. That doesn’t mean the economic picture is rosy, with Kleinhenz noting that inflation and high...
America is probably going to avoid a recession and that’s giving markets a ‘good reason to be more upbeat,’ according to the head of the IMF
Kristalina Georgieva struck a positive tone in a Monday interview, arguing the resilient labor market and China’s reopening will boost the U.S. economy.
UK can expect year of stagnation after narrowest of escapes from recession
Marginal expansions and contractions in 2023 will do little to solve a lack of investment and export shortfall
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
The bond market's classic recession indicator is still flashing. But it's no longer worth worrying about, Goldman Sachs says
Economists tend to see an inverted US bond-yield curve as an indicator that a recession is coming. Yields on Treasury bonds remain inverted, which could be a classic recession warning. But it's no longer worth worrying about the yield curve, according to Goldman Sachs. The classic bond-market barometer of economic...
Inflation has a 75% chance of rebounding or remaining high, top economist warns
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian forecasts a high chance of inflation in the U.S. economy remaining abnormally high this year, despite the Fed's rate hikes.
BBC
UK economy avoids recession but not out of woods - Hunt
The UK narrowly avoided falling into recession in 2022, new figures show, after the economy saw zero growth between October and December. This is despite a sharp 0.5% fall in economic output during December, partly due to strike action, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said...
What is a recession and how much does it matter that we avoided one?
The UK narrowly avoided a recession in the latter half of 2022, it was revealed on Friday morning as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its estimates of gross domestic product (GDP).But what exactly is a recession, how important or not is it that we avoided one and could the ONS change its mind later?We explore those issues below.– What is a recession?There is no real definition. It is seen as a time when the economy is declining, but there is no globally standardised way of saying exactly how much decline and exactly how long the period has to...
UK narrowly avoided recession as the economy flatlined at the end of 2022
The UK’s economy flatlined in the last three months of 2022, helping it to avoid a recession by the thinnest of margins, new data show.The Office for National Statistics recorded 0.0% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter.Anything below zero would have pushed the economy into recession. A recession is generally defined in the UK as two quarters of declining GDP in a row and the economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter.The ONS said that when counting to two decimal places, the UK eked out a tiny 0.01% growth. These figures might be revised in late...
Recession alarm bells are ringing, but (much) less loudly than before
(Reuters) - The rapid reopening of China’s economy, plunging European gas prices and cooling U.S. inflation suggest a global recession may not be as deep and protracted as feared just weeks ago.
Washington Examiner
Americans’ personal finances worst since the Great Recession
(The Center Square) – Half of Americans report their personal finances are “worse off” than they were a year ago, according to a new survey. The poll found only 35% of Americans say they are better off than a year ago. The 50% who are worse off is the highest percentage since Gallup began asking the question in 1976, with the exception of the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
investing.com
Euro zone governments will be net losers from high inflation, ECB says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Rapid euro zone inflation will weigh on public finances over time, a European Central Bank (ECB) study showed on Monday, confounding some views that governments might benefit as debt is inflated away and nominal tax revenues rise. In a more normal bout of inflation and without automatic...
This Indicator Has Accurately Called Every U.S. Recession Since 1960. Here's What It's Saying Now.
There's potentially good news for investors.
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
The worst may not be over for Wall Street.
crowdfundinsider.com
Calculus CEO Sees UK Avoiding Recession
Last week, the UK government revealed data that indicated that the economy delivered no growth during the 4th quarter of 2022 – barely evading a recession. As inflation continues to hit the economy hard, the news remains rather grim, and the next report could indicate that things have gotten worse. CI received a comment from Calculus co-founder and CEO John Glencross, who struck an optimistic note on the news.
UK firms plan biggest pay rises since 2012 to fill staff gaps
LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - British employers expect to raise wages for their staff by the most in at least 11 years but the 5% pay deals for workers would still fall well below expected inflation, a survey published on Monday showed.
