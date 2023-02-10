Read full article on original website
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
Amazing! The Oldest Firehouse in America is Right Here in New Jersey
It is always an interesting article when we can find the "oldest" here in New Jersey. It's even more interesting when we can find the "oldest" in Jersey which is the oldest in America. That is the case with this article. First I want to commend all the men and...
Major Publication Says This Is New Jersey’s Absolute Best Pizza
It seems like someone else is trying to name the best pizza place in New Jersey, but this time it may matter a lot more to you because it's coming from a major, well-respected publication. The whole idea of naming one single place and the best pizza in New Jersey...
Show love for N.J. by backing its only public hospital | Letters
I do not understand the hate New Jersey receives from the rest of our country. We have wonderful beaches, opportunities for outdoor recreation, great food, and beautiful and varied towns and cities. I’ve always defended this state with pride against those nay-sayers who just don’t know what we have....
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New Jersey That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Anyone who lives in the Garden State knows New Jersey is a quirky state – and that’s exactly how we like it! New Jersey is one of the smallest states in the country, but it’s densely populated and filled with culture. It’s also filled with historic firsts, unique attractions, and record-setting sights and destinations. You might be surprised – even some things you thought belonged to our neighbors are actually New Jersey originals! These 14 quirky facts about New Jersey delve into the state’s history – and may just give you a new destination or five for your next road trip!
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Hole In The Wall Mexican Restaurant Makes New Jersey’s Best BBQ
If I asked you to tell me your absolute favorite food, you might have a little trouble limiting it down to just one thing, right?. Especially here in New Jersey where good food is just as abundant as stars in the sky or grains of sand on the beach. We...
NJ startups get grants to improve life for NJ mothers and babies
⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants. ⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey. ⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology...
Whale #9 comes close to the NJ Shore in Manasquan
MANASQUAN — Another dead whale appeared in the Manasquan Inlet, the ninth reported off then the New Jersey and New York coastlines. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra was at the inlet watching the whale bob in the water between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. "The thing is the size...
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse
While legions cheer a $65 million deal to build a new state park on an old rail line, watchdogs worry about untold costs. The post On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Councilman shot over work dispute detectives reveal
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Milford Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed over a workplace dispute according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Heller, the second New Jersey councilperson gunned down within a seven-day period was going to work at his job in Franklin when he was ambushed and murdered by a disgruntled employee. That employee, Gary Curtis later took his own life. McDonald said that the investigation has revealed that Mr. Curtis fatally shot Mr. Heller as a result of prior employment disciplinary actions between his subordinate and supervisor led to the homicide. Mr. Curtis was a former The post New Jersey Councilman shot over work dispute detectives reveal appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey ranks high for romance scam victims — here’s what to watch for
Look out New Jersey — with Valentine’s Day approaching, romance scams are at an all time high. The Garden State is a prime target for those looking to make big money by vying for your emotions while stealing your hard earned money. According to a study by Social...
How to earn your ‘Jersey card’ according to fellow New Jerseyans
Sure, you could have been born in New Jersey, but does that necessarily mean you've earned your hypothetical "Jersey card?" Not according to these fellow New Jerseyans!. For instance, are you a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to diner? Or a preferred shore town?. Can you...
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
Want to work at a NJ state park? Hundreds of seasonal jobs available
🌳 Hundreds of seasonal jobs are available this summer at NJ state parks, forests, and historic sites. 🌳 Available jobs include lifeguards, naturalists, history educators, and trail stewards. 🌳 Applicants must be at least 16 years old and forms should be submitted by March 1. Looking for...
Millions in NJ recycling grants distributed – find out what your town is getting
💲Are you doing your part? NJ towns getting millions for recycling. 💲The grants are based on prior recycling performance. 🗑New Jersey was the first State in the nation to enact a recycling law. Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
