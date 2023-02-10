Anyone who lives in the Garden State knows New Jersey is a quirky state – and that’s exactly how we like it! New Jersey is one of the smallest states in the country, but it’s densely populated and filled with culture. It’s also filled with historic firsts, unique attractions, and record-setting sights and destinations. You might be surprised – even some things you thought belonged to our neighbors are actually New Jersey originals! These 14 quirky facts about New Jersey delve into the state’s history – and may just give you a new destination or five for your next road trip!

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO