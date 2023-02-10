ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

Show love for N.J. by backing its only public hospital | Letters

I do not understand the hate New Jersey receives from the rest of our country. We have wonderful beaches, opportunities for outdoor recreation, great food, and beautiful and varied towns and cities. I’ve always defended this state with pride against those nay-sayers who just don’t know what we have....
OnlyInYourState

14 Quirky Facts About New Jersey That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

Anyone who lives in the Garden State knows New Jersey is a quirky state – and that’s exactly how we like it! New Jersey is one of the smallest states in the country, but it’s densely populated and filled with culture. It’s also filled with historic firsts, unique attractions, and record-setting sights and destinations. You might be surprised – even some things you thought belonged to our neighbors are actually New Jersey originals! These 14 quirky facts about New Jersey delve into the state’s history – and may just give you a new destination or five for your next road trip!
105.7 The Hawk

NJ startups get grants to improve life for NJ mothers and babies

⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants. ⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey. ⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology...
Whale #9 comes close to the NJ Shore in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Another dead whale appeared in the Manasquan Inlet, the ninth reported off then the New Jersey and New York coastlines. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra was at the inlet watching the whale bob in the water between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. "The thing is the size...
Shore News Network

New Jersey Councilman shot over work dispute detectives reveal

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Milford Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed over a workplace dispute according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Heller, the second New Jersey councilperson gunned down within a seven-day period was going to work at his job in Franklin when he was ambushed and murdered by a disgruntled employee. That employee, Gary Curtis later took his own life. McDonald said that the investigation has revealed that Mr. Curtis fatally shot Mr. Heller as a result of prior employment disciplinary actions between his subordinate and supervisor led to the homicide. Mr. Curtis was a former The post New Jersey Councilman shot over work dispute detectives reveal appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS New York

Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

