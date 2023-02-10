ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Jersey Shore Burrito Spot Featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”

BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, has been featured in an episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," hosted by Guy Fieri.  10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California.  “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured...
BELMAR, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Whale #9 comes close to the NJ Shore in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Another dead whale appeared in the Manasquan Inlet, the ninth reported off then the New Jersey and New York coastlines. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra was at the inlet watching the whale bob in the water between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. "The thing is the size...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – One lucky ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at the Fischer Bay Exxon located at 826 Fischer Boulevard in Toms River. The winning numbers for the February 11, drawing were: 10, 23, 30, 54 and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 4X.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year

BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi.  Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business.  Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year.  “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
BELMAR, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Loved These Hilariously Shareable Super Bowl LVII Memes

Let's be real - the best part about Super Bowl Sunday is the memes. Last night, millions of people were glued to their TVs to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In past years, most people would tune in for the excitement of the games, the commercials, the musical performance, and to enjoy some amazing snacks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy