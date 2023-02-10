Read full article on original website
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Parlapanides Resigns; Community Wants More Action TakenOcean County PostBerkeley Township, NJ
New Jersey Restaurant Set to Ban Children Under The Age of 10 From Dining In Their RestaurantMadocTinton Falls, NJ
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.GodwinBerkeley Township, NJ
Treat Yo Self! Toms River, NJ bakery delivers on creativity and culinary genius ahead of Super Bowl
🍪 JG Desserts in Toms River has baked up a storm to get you ready for your Super Bowl parties. 🍪 It's not just desserts but great appetizers for the Super Bowl at JG Desserts in Toms River. 🍪 If you're looking for some sweets for Valentine's Day...
Try These Cocktails Inspired by Girl Scout Cookies at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Oreos are good cookies. Chips Ahoy is the standard bearer of the chocolate chip...and the Keebler Elves? Those cookies with chocolate stripes are great for dunking. As good as those cookies are, there's one brand that stands out from the rest. Who doesn't like Girl Scout cookies? They're a part of Americana.
Jersey Shore Burrito Spot Featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives”
BELMAR, NJ — Flavortown has stretched to Belmar because 10th Ave. Burrito Co., a restaurant staple in the community, has been featured in an episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," hosted by Guy Fieri. 10th Ave. Burrito, located at 801 Belmar Plaza, has been dishing up delicious Mexi-Cali food items for years now. The joint offers more than just burritos, including tacos, flautas, wings, a menagerie of cocktails, and a whole lot more. The place is owned by Brian Katz, who learned to cook Mexi-Cali dishes when he worked in California. “We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured...
WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
Whale #9 comes close to the NJ Shore in Manasquan
MANASQUAN — Another dead whale appeared in the Manasquan Inlet, the ninth reported off then the New Jersey and New York coastlines. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra was at the inlet watching the whale bob in the water between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. "The thing is the size...
Ocean County To Kick Off Free Shredding Program
OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Residential Document Shredding Program will kick off on March 29 in Lakewood. The program is free to Ocean County residents only and commercial documents will not be accepted at the collection sites. “In 2022, 90 tons of paper were recycled – all of...
Seaside Heights, NJ reveals opening date for Casino Pier rides
I don't know about you, but I'm very much looking forward to it being summer here at the Jersey Shore. Last night, my wife and I were taking a walk on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and outside of an awesome view of the moon, we saw some signs of summer.
Another dead whale washes up along the Jersey Shore
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has been notified of the whale's death and will be sending a team to determine what type of whale it was and what caused it to die.
Twisted Steaks: A Unique Cheesesteak & Burger Destination Now Open in New Egypt
Twisted Steaks, a food truck specializing in cheesesteaks on pretzels and burgers on pretzel knots, has gone brick-and-mortar with the opening of its restaurant at 55 Main Street in New Egypt in Ocean County.
Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ to stop serving kids under 10
TINTON FALLS — A popular New Jersey Italian restaurant has decided not to serve children under the age of 10 anymore. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.
Big Birthday celebration planned for Jackson, NJ Military Veteran turning 100 years old!
🇺🇸 Jackson resident and World War II Veteran Wally Jamison is turning 100-years old. 🇺🇸 Jackson Police PBA and Jackson VFW holding special birthday parade, ceremony, and party for Wally Jamison. 🇺🇸 The parade route and celebration details on where you should line up to celebrate...
Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – One lucky ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at the Fischer Bay Exxon located at 826 Fischer Boulevard in Toms River. The winning numbers for the February 11, drawing were: 10, 23, 30, 54 and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 4X.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year
BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi. Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business. Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year. “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Jersey Loved These Hilariously Shareable Super Bowl LVII Memes
Let's be real - the best part about Super Bowl Sunday is the memes. Last night, millions of people were glued to their TVs to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In past years, most people would tune in for the excitement of the games, the commercials, the musical performance, and to enjoy some amazing snacks.
Getting rid of documents? Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Experts Say this New Jersey Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
