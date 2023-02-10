CLARKSTON, WA – February is known as the month of love, but it is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a national effort to raise awareness about teen dating violence. Dating abuse is a pattern of coercive, intimidating, or manipulative behaviors used to exert power or control over a partner. Each year, it is estimated that 1.5 million teens experience dating abuse of some type, but only 33% will seek help.

