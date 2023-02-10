Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koze.com
ISP Investigating Semi Crash on US 12; Lewiston Man Uninjured
IDAHO COUNTY, ID – Idaho State Police officials are investigating a semi collision that occurred early Saturday at approximately 3:00 a.m. on US 12 at milepost 155.5 in Idaho County. That location is between the Jerry Johnson and Wendover campgrounds. “The driver of a 1994 Kenworth, a KW Baker...
koze.com
IDFG Begins Reduction of Deer Herds in Slate Creek to Slow Spread of Chronic Wasting Disease
RIGGINS, ID – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game began a project today to reduce deer density in the Slate Creek area in Unit 14 north of Riggins and east of US 95 in an effort to minimize the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease into adjacent areas. CWD is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose, according to the agency’s Jen Bruns.
koze.com
Call For Artists For Traffic Safety Mural in Clarkston
Asotin County Community Services invites artists to submit designs for a traffic safety mural, to be painted on the Asotin County Community Services building located at 549 5th Street, Suite A in Clarkston, WA. This project provides a public space for artists to share their two-dimensional artwork with the public...
koze.com
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (Listen)
CLARKSTON, WA – February is known as the month of love, but it is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a national effort to raise awareness about teen dating violence. Dating abuse is a pattern of coercive, intimidating, or manipulative behaviors used to exert power or control over a partner. Each year, it is estimated that 1.5 million teens experience dating abuse of some type, but only 33% will seek help.
koze.com
Volunteers Needed for Noises Off; Sign Up Today to Usher, Help With Concessions, or House Manage
LEWISTON, ID – Volunteers are needed for the Lewiston Civic Theatre’s performances of Noises Off. You can sign up today to usher, help with concessions, or house manage. Performances begin Thursday and continue through February 26th. Volunteers will be able to see the show for free. Sign up...
koze.com
US 95 Between New Meadows & Riggins Now Open For Travel
RIGGINS, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department and many other interagency partners announced this morning that the hazardous incident on U.S. Highway 95 between New Meadows and Riggins has been cleared, and the highway is officially back open for travel. On Thursday morning a propane truck overturned on the...
koze.com
Next Week’s Activities at the Lewiston City Library
LEWISTON, ID – Here is what’s happening at the Lewiston City Library for the week of February 20-25. Monday: Closed in recognition of Presidents’ Day. Wednesday: Wiggles & Giggles Story Time 11:00-11:30 AM Library Event Space. (last one in the Winter Series) That’s A Wrap! Movie Viewing...
koze.com
LC State Garners Four Athlete of the Week Honors for Second Straight Week
CORVALLIS, Ore. – For the second week in a row, four LC State student-athletes garnered Cascade Conference Rize Laboratory Athlete of the Week honors. Baseball’s Pu’ukani De Sa, women’s basketball’s Callie Stevens, and track and field’s Nikolous Bertling and Jennah Carpenter each earned the accolade for the week of Feb. 6-12. PU’UKANI DE SA – BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK.
koze.com
Warrior Women’s Tennis Splits Saturday Doubleheader
LEWISTON, ID – The Warrior women had a tough Saturday with contests against NCAA Division I Montana and DIII Whitman. After falling to Montana in the morning contest, LC State bounced back to defeat the Blues 5-2. MATCH ONE: Montana 7, LC State 0. Anne Mathema and Yelena Kim...
Comments / 0