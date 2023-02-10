ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseybites.com

Readington River and Harper’s Table: A Day to Remember

Driving along the country roads and farmlands of New Jersey, it is commonplace to see paddocks of horses and cows grazing in pastures. Sheep, goats, and even alpacas have become ordinary sights. But, take a drive along the unassuming County Road 523 just outside of Flemington and you just might do a double take as you pass herds of bison grazing at Readington River Buffalo Farm.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Whale #9 comes close to the NJ Shore in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — Another dead whale appeared in the Manasquan Inlet, the ninth reported off then the New Jersey and New York coastlines. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra was at the inlet watching the whale bob in the water between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. "The thing is the size...
MANASQUAN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This will be your go-to lunch stop before heading down the shore this summer. The best summer days are the ones where you get to wake up, grab a Wawa coffee and a sandwich for lunch, and head down the shore.

Of course, we all have the local sandwich shops that we like to stop at to pack our coolers, but this sandwich shop that I found may need to be a Jersey Shore staple come summer 2023. I saw these monstrous sandwiches that look to die for on Instagram and...
BELMAR, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey

The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year

BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi.  Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business.  Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year.  “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
BELMAR, NJ
News 12

Another dead whale washes up along the Jersey Shore

A dead whale washed up off the coast of Manasquan, making the incident at least the ninth whale found dead on the coasts of New York and New Jersey. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center team is on the scene to try to determine what type of whale it was and what caused it to die.
MANASQUAN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

All Eyes on Princeton Streets -- The Building Is Moving, Trash Carts Are Coming

Princeton, NJ –It’s a good time to keep your eyes on the street. The much anticipated high tech trash carts are due to begin arriving this week. And the much anticipated, at times hotly debated, move of the former Court Club from 91 Prospect Avenue to its new home across the street should also take place over several days beginning Monday, February 13. The Court Club move, which makes room for one end of Princeton University’s new Environmental Science (ES) and School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) complex, comes after months of preparation. First the university relocated the large wood-frame...
PRINCETON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy