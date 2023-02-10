Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Parlapanides Resigns; Community Wants More Action TakenOcean County PostBerkeley Township, NJ
New Jersey Restaurant Set to Ban Children Under The Age of 10 From Dining In Their RestaurantMadocTinton Falls, NJ
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Readington River and Harper’s Table: A Day to Remember
Driving along the country roads and farmlands of New Jersey, it is commonplace to see paddocks of horses and cows grazing in pastures. Sheep, goats, and even alpacas have become ordinary sights. But, take a drive along the unassuming County Road 523 just outside of Flemington and you just might do a double take as you pass herds of bison grazing at Readington River Buffalo Farm.
Whale #9 comes close to the NJ Shore in Manasquan
MANASQUAN — Another dead whale appeared in the Manasquan Inlet, the ninth reported off then the New Jersey and New York coastlines. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra was at the inlet watching the whale bob in the water between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. "The thing is the size...
On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse
While legions cheer a $65 million deal to build a new state park on an old rail line, watchdogs worry about untold costs. The post On celebrated Essex-Hudson Greenway, some feeling buyers’ remorse appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Southern Ocean County’s Bed Bath & Beyond Set To Close
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close more of its stores across the state, including its Manahawkin location. The New Jersey-based home goods retailer began closing locations over the past couple of years, closing up to 200 stores nationwide due to financial struggles. The...
This will be your go-to lunch stop before heading down the shore this summer. The best summer days are the ones where you get to wake up, grab a Wawa coffee and a sandwich for lunch, and head down the shore.
Of course, we all have the local sandwich shops that we like to stop at to pack our coolers, but this sandwich shop that I found may need to be a Jersey Shore staple come summer 2023. I saw these monstrous sandwiches that look to die for on Instagram and...
tourcounsel.com
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
Treat Yo Self! Toms River, NJ bakery delivers on creativity and culinary genius ahead of Super Bowl
🍪 JG Desserts in Toms River has baked up a storm to get you ready for your Super Bowl parties. 🍪 It's not just desserts but great appetizers for the Super Bowl at JG Desserts in Toms River. 🍪 If you're looking for some sweets for Valentine's Day...
A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year
BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi. Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business. Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year. “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
News 12
Another dead whale washes up along the Jersey Shore
A dead whale washed up off the coast of Manasquan, making the incident at least the ninth whale found dead on the coasts of New York and New Jersey. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center team is on the scene to try to determine what type of whale it was and what caused it to die.
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Restored Tracks Will Return Some Train Service Through Howell
HOWELL – The “clickety-clack” sound of train wheels rolling over the rails stopped on Howell Road more than a few decades ago. While the tracks remained intact, an overgrowth of brush camouflaged their existence – something about to change. Chesapeake and Delaware, LLC serves as the...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Treasurer stole $29K from N.J. youth baseball league, authorities say
The treasurer of a youth baseball league in New Jersey stole about $29,000 over a nearly four-year period, authorities said. John M. Brault 42, of Green Brook is charged with third-degree theft, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Brault took the money from July 2018 to May 2022...
Getting rid of documents? Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
When it comes to sushi, New Jersey is full of options. From all-you-can-eat buffets like Peking in Glassboro and upscale omakase joints like Sushi Aoki in Fort Lee, there are sushi restaurants to match any vibe or price point in the Garden State.
Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ to stop serving kids under 10
TINTON FALLS — A popular New Jersey Italian restaurant has decided not to serve children under the age of 10 anymore. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
All Eyes on Princeton Streets -- The Building Is Moving, Trash Carts Are Coming
Princeton, NJ –It’s a good time to keep your eyes on the street. The much anticipated high tech trash carts are due to begin arriving this week. And the much anticipated, at times hotly debated, move of the former Court Club from 91 Prospect Avenue to its new home across the street should also take place over several days beginning Monday, February 13. The Court Club move, which makes room for one end of Princeton University’s new Environmental Science (ES) and School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) complex, comes after months of preparation. First the university relocated the large wood-frame...
