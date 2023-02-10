ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colombian government, rebels resume peace talks in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Colombia’s government and its largest remaining rebel group met in Mexico City on Monday to resume peace talks aimed at resolving a conflict dating back to the 1960s. It was the second round talks with the communist-inspired National Liberation Army, known as ELN, in...
GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans kicked off an investigation Monday into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic requested information...
Arab leaders warn Israeli actions threaten regional turmoil

CAIRO (AP) — Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries warned on Sunday Israeli actions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank could worsen regional turmoil, as violence surges between Israel and the Palestinians. The meeting in Cairo was hosted by the Arab League and...
UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syria’s president agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement by Syrian...
Rights group questions Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group urged the U.S. and Libya on Monday to explain the legal basis of a surprise extradition of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that exploded on Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. U.S. authorities announced in December...
UK to review security after unknown objects puzzle N America

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country, as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Asked about the objects, Sunak...
Greenpeace to appeal Spain-Saudi arms deal confidentiality

MADRID (AP) — Greenpeace said Monday it will appeal a Spanish Supreme Court decision blocking public access, on national security grounds, to information on government export licenses for vehicle-mounted weapons systems sold to Saudi Arabia. The global environmental and human rights group argues that the Alakran 120 mm mortar...
Nearly 1 million French march in 4th day of pension protests

PARIS (AP) — Police were out in force across France on Saturday as protesters held a sometimes restive fourth round of nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the country's pension system. Over 960,000 people marched in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and other cities, according...
Migrants seeking US sponsors find questionable offers online

Pedro Yudel Bruzon was looking for someone in the U.S. to support his effort to seek asylum when he landed on a Facebook page filled with posts demanding up to $10,000 for a financial sponsor. It's part of an underground market that's emerged since the Biden administration announced it would...
Berlin voters express discontent with chaotic status quo

BERLIN (AP) — The city of Berlin on Sunday held a court-ordered rerun of a chaotic 2021 state election that was marred by severe glitches at many polling stations and hours-long lines as some polling places ran out of ballot papers or received ones for the wrong district. Projections...
East Germany's last communist leader dies at 95

BERLIN (AP) — Hans Modrow, who served as East Germany's last communist leader during a turbulent tenure that ended in the country's first and only free election, has died. He was 95. Modrow died early Saturday, the Left party parliamentary group tweeted.
Norway official who spied for the Soviets has died in Moscow

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Arne Treholt, the former Norwegian Foreign Ministry official who was convicted of spying for the Soviet Union in what became Norway’s biggest Cold War espionage scandal, has died, authorities said Monday. He was 80. In 1985, Treholt was sentenced to 20 years for giving...
Cambodia PM orders closure of independent radio station

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — One of Cambodia’s last free media outlets, Voice of Democracy radio, ceased operations on Monday after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered its closure for allegedly slandering his son in a story. The story, which was also published on the website of VoD, as...
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in Ukraine has predicted that the war could drag on for years. Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview released late Friday that it could take 18 months to two...
Russia delays launch to space station while leak is probed

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will postpone the launch of an empty space capsule to the International Space Station pending further investigation of a coolant leak on a supply ship docked to the station, the second such leak at a docked Russian craft in two months, the head of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said Monday.
Hungary FM's Belarus visit 1st from EU country since 2020

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday became the first senior official from a European Union country to visit Belarus since the authoritarian Belarusian regime imposed a harsh crackdown on opposition in 2020. His trip came as the EU is expected to consider a new...
Norway: Russia is a threat for all of Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russia is the main security threat for all of Europe and will remain so for a long time, Norway's intelligence officials said Monday, warning that recent burnings of Islam's holy book in Scandinavia could possibly lead to terror attacks in the country. “Russia today poses...

