Putin Predicts 'Growth' In Russian Economy Despite Western Sanctions: 'Coped With The Shocks That Were Expected'

Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the Russian economy had overcome the worst effects of Western sanctions imposed against Moscow for invading Ukraine.

What Happened: The Russian president said the country's economy was expected to show modest growth this year, despite what he called attempts to undermine certain industries.

“For many of those who tried and are trying to create problems for us, it was a surprise how effectively we are countering the threats in the economy and in certain sectors of production,” Putin said in televised remarks, reported Reuters.

“International institutions have to acknowledge that not only has Russia coped with the shocks that were expected...slight growth is expected in the Russian economy this year.”

But he gave no specific forecast for Russia’s gross domestic product in his speech.

The comments from the top leader came after Bloomberg reported that the Russian government is not loving its central bank’s gloomy economic assessments and has asked the regulator for more jolly outlooks.

