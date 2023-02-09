Ever since the release of ChatGPT, AI has been on everyone’s lips and Web3 AI especially became one of the buzzwords in the blockchain industry. However, as small and medium-sized teams lack the necessary computing power, AI training and development currently are done by centralized tech giants like Facebook or Google only. This layer of centralization raises concerns over security and privacy, but what if AI training can be optimized in a decentralized way?

