‘It makes me sick to my stomach’: Britney Spears condemns reports of attempted intervention

By Louis Chilton,

6 days ago

Britney Spears has condemned reports in the tabloid press that her inner circle attempted to hold an intervention amid concern over her wellbeing.

On Thursday, a number of US tabloid publications, including TMZ , People and Page Six , all published reports making claims about a recent intervention.

TMZ cited “multiple sources with direct knowledge” of the situation as saying that Spears’s “erratic” behaviour had caused concern among those close to her.

It also made other claims regarding her substance intake, alleging that she has been taking “meds that hype her up”, but not “medicaations that stabalise her”.

One source is quoted as saying they were “afraid she is going to die”.

Per the outlet, a plan was put in place to take the singer to a rented house in Los Angeles, where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and doctors were waiting.

It was also claimed that Spears agreed to see a doctor this week, and that the appointment went “well”.

On Instagram, Spears shared an image of a quote which reads: “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency.”

Alongside this, she published a caption explicitly referring to the tabloid reports, claiming: “Enough is enough.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” she continued. “I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!

“I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!! [sic]”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Spears for further comment.

For 13 years between 2008 and 2021, Spears was placed under an involuntary conservatorship, in which her affairs and finances were controlled by a conservator. For the majority of this time, that conservator was her father, Jamie Spears.

The conservatorship ended amid a high-profile legal battle, with a campaign of public support – dubbed the #FreeBritney movement – championing her efforts.

