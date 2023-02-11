Nicola Bulley – latest: Partner of missing dog walker says ‘someone in the village knows something’

Someone in the village must know something about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance claimed Paul Ansell, Nicola Bulley’s partner, in an interview on Channel 5.

Speaking to Dan Walker Mr Ansell said: “Whatever has happened in my eyes has to be somebody who, who knows the local area, who knows that. And the fact that nothing’s been seen or heard, I just truly believe that it’s something in the village.”

Mr Ansell explained that he and his wife had done the same walk for years. “And you see the same faces every single day, and on the very odd occasion when you see somebody that you know, you, you don’t know, they, they stand out like a sore thumb.”

Mr Ansell also grew emotional as he discussed his wife’s disappearance.

“It is horrendous because you, you people don’t just vanish into thin air. It’s absolutely impossible. So something has happened,”

He went on to beg for the search for his partner to be stepped up.

“My plea now is personally, I want every house, every garage, every out building, the land scrutinised. I want it all searched. I want it all scrutinised, every piece of it. And I’m, you’re not gonna appease me with anything else. That, that is what I want to happen.”