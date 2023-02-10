Vancouver visits Detroit after Pettersson’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Elias Pettersson’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Canucks’ 6-5 win.

Detroit has a 22-20-8 record overall and a 13-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have a -15 scoring differential, with 148 total goals scored and 163 given up.

Vancouver has gone 11-14-3 on the road and 21-27-4 overall. The Canucks have a 21-8-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has 14 goals and 20 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Pettersson has 24 goals and 39 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Canucks: Jack Studnicka: day to day (illness), William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Luke Schenn: out (upper body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.