'I will miss having him around all the time.' K9 Kelly retires from Ontario County Sheriff's Office

CANANDAIGUA, NY – Right up until the end of his career with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Kelly, who has served the department for eight years in its K-9 Unit, was helping to protect and serve the community.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021, Kelly and his handler and human law enforcement partner, Sgt. Stephen Swarthout, responded to a call for a robbery at a gas station on Lakeshore Drive in Canandaigua.

According to Sheriff David Cirencione, a suspect had held a clerk at knifepoint before stealing property and fleeing on foot. Within 3 minutes of arriving, Kelly was on the case.

And 10 minutes later, Kelly sniffed out the suspect who was hiding out in the wooded trails behind Wegmans. That person was taken into custody without injury or incident to anyone involved, Cirencione said at Kelly’s retirement party Tuesday.

Kelly still has the energy of German shepherd puppy, as he approached guests with toy in mouth, looking to play. Still, the day came as a bittersweet one for Swarthout, who joked that he often spent more time with Kelly than his own family.

Absolutely this is a sad day, he said; Kelly is a great dog and he still loves to work.

“I will miss having him around all the time,” Swarthout said. “I’m sure he’ll enjoy his retired life at home with our other personal dog and the family.”

Ontario County K9 Kelly on the job

There are so many stories to tell.

Kelly, then a young pup, and Swarthout began working together in March 2015.

Cirencione said in his eight years of service, K9 Kelly has located dozens of missing persons and wanted subjects, cleared hundreds of buildings so officers could enter safely, and located countless packages of illicit drugs.

And most importantly, Cirencione said, Kelly assured the safety of his partner.

Undersheriff Michael Rago said he worked alongside the duo when they all worked midnight shifts together. For so many of their 3 a.m. talks, Kelly either slept or perked up, as if in understanding.

“Like he knew what world issues we were solving,” Rago said. “It’s really been a pleasure to be part of it.”

Kelly, the 'Sheriff's Office socialite'

Courage and dedication are two words that describe Kelly, Cirencione said, and so are “Sheriff’s Office socialite.”

Kelly enjoyed greeting visitors, and always was a welcoming presence for crime victims, Cirencione said. Those who work in the Sheriff’s Office also enjoyed having Kelly around.

“He just always traveled office to office, person to person,” Cirencione said. “He’s been almost like a therapy dog. He’s been amazing.”

Swarthout said Kelly has been especially good in visits to schools – every school in Ontario County, he said – where he performed demonstrations and essentially served as goodwill ambassador of the department.

“He’s a very good social dog,” Swarthout said. “Where a lot of the canines are not necessarily approachable, he is.”

Not all of the accolades are going to Kelly; Swarthout also was recognized as a model officer and supervisor.

“Ontario County has truly been a safer place with you and Kelly serving and protecting as a team,” Cirencione said.

Kelly's reward for a job well done

At some point in the future, a new officer will be paired up with a new canine partner. The Sheriff’s Office now has three other German shepherds – Cecil, who is partnered with Deputy Patrick Fitzgerald; Fennell, with Deputy Dana Egburtson; and Sandy, with Deputy Ian Hall -- and a bloodhound, Addy, with Deputy Joe DiMariano.

On this day, however; visitors, including several K9 officers from throughout the area as well as fellow deputies, enjoyed cake and conversation. No cake for the guest of honor, however.

Kelly enjoyed a big, thick bone for a job and career well done.