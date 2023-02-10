Open in App
Wilson, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

'Stronger and faster' is driving force for new Wilson football coach Victor Davidson

By Bob Chavez, MPNnow,

6 days ago
Victor Davidson may be new to Wilson football, but he’s not new to football.

Taking over for the retired Greg Mortier, Davidson is bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge with the goal of coaching the Wildcats back to the top, a perch they last sat on as the Section V Class A champs in 2017.

“We’re going to fill that weight room up,” said Davidson, a 1998 Marshall High graduate who is well-known in Rochester football circles as a former youth coach with the Irondequoit Junior Lancers. “We’re going to get stronger and faster.”

Davidson also is no stranger to high school football. He helped build the program at Monroe High and for the last four seasons he was an assistant with University Prep, where the Griffins were the Class A1 champs in 2021.

And one of the biggest lessons he’s picked up as a coach in the world of today’s high school football is that there is little rest.

“If you don’t have a year-round program, you’re kind of going to be behind,” he said. “We need to get kids to believe in the weight room.”

That’s why Davidson is big on off-season training and once the commitment there is genuine, the plans can be even bigger, like trips to spring and summer showcases for increased exposure to college programs. Of course, it’ll take more than workouts to make those trips.

“If your numbers in the weight room aren’t right and your academics aren’t what they’re supposed to be, your summer’s going to be rough,” said Davidson. “That point was made in the first meeting and the kids are excited.”

Davidson is encouraged by having 65 players show for his first meeting with the team.

“I’ve had (direct messages) from kids saying they haven’t played in two years, but they’re ready to go,” said Davidson.

Mortier stepped down from Wilson after 22 years with the Wildcats and 33 seasons overall in Section V football. Davidson said Mortier has been supportive through the transition.

“I’m honored to be his successor,” said Davidson. “The support he’s given, it’s huge.”

Additional pride for Davidson comes in being the third Marshall graduate to become a head football coach in Section V. He joins Maurice Jackson (1997) at Aquinas Institute and Terrell Cunningham (2006) at Monroe.

And like Jackson (1997) at Aquinas, Davidson says he’s honored to be the first Black head coach at Wilson.

