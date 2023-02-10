Area Roundup: Hesperia punches ticket to the second round of the CIF-SS Div. 2 playoffs

The Hesperia boys' soccer team is heading to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Scorpions pulled off a 4-0 victory over Riverside Polytechnic High School at home in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

Brandon Zavala scored two goals in the victory, while teammates Jared Miranda and Jobany Cordero scored a goal.

Jorge Negrete and Edwin Sanchez each recorded an assist.

It’s Hesperia’s eighth shutout on the season, but its most impressive against a team like Poly, which entered as the No. 6 ranked team in Div. 2.

Poly had only been shut out three times on the season before Thursday.

Hesperia goalkeeper Nate Sanchez recorded seven saves in the shutout.

“It feels really good to see not only my seniors putting in the work, but my underclassmen are also putting in that same energy,” Hesperia head coach Luis Luviano said. “Our entire squad is in it. The vibe and intensity with urgency to close out tonight’s game shows a peaking stage, collectively. We need to stay humble but hungry for Saturday’s game to maintain ourselves mentally. I fully trust my boys, and tonight was a great win.”

The Scorpions (15-8-3) are back in action Saturday, this time on the road against Long Beach Polytechnic High School, which beat Palos Verde 5-4.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hesperia 58, Lancaster 28

At Hesperia, Queen Allah scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Scorpions in the first round of the Div. 3A playoffs are on Thursday night.

Dhymond Zambrana added 16 points, and Annabel Sanchez and Berlynn Miramontez both added 10 points apiece.

Hesperia (18-8) is back home Saturday night against Anaheim, which beat Norwalk 85-25.

Hesperia Christian 38, St. Joseph 37

At Hesperia, the Patriots pulled off a thrilling one-point victory in the first round of the Div. 5AA playoffs are on Thursday night.

Hesperia Christian (16-5) is back home Saturday against No. 3 ranked Gahr, which beat Channel Islands 46-27.

Riverside Prep 60, Santa Rosa Academy 26

At Oro Grande, the Silver Knights are heading to the second round of the Div. 5A playoffs with a victory at home Thursday night.

Riverside Prep (24-3) is on the road Saturday at San Gabriel Academy, which beat Lucerne Valley 35-19.

Poly/Riverside 55, Oak Hills 35

At Oak Hills, the Bulldogs’ season ended in the first round of the Div. 2A playoffs.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Riverside Prep 1, South Pasadena 0

At Pasadena, Julian Garcia scored in the 62nd minute Thursday to lift the Silver Knights to the second round of the Div. 5 playoffs.

Garcia’s goal came after a free kick from Isaiah Hosey from about 30 yards out. The goalkeeper blocked that.

Leonel Gonzalez started in goal for Riverside Prep and had a couple of saves before taking a knee to the head in the 30th minute, forcing him to leave the game. Damian Fuentes stepped in and recorded seven saves the rest of the way.

Riverside Prep (13-7-3) is back in action Saturday at home against Santa Paula, which beat Valley Christian 1-0.

Victor Valley 1 (4), Paraclete 1 (3), PKs

At Victorville, the Jackrabbits squeezed out a victory in the penalty shootout in the first round of the Div. 6 playoffs.

Victor Valley (13-5) is back in action Saturday at Shadow Hills, which beat Bellflower 3-1.

University Prep 8, Loma Linda Academy 0

At Victorville, the Jaguars are heading to the second round of the Div. 6 playoffs after a huge victory at home Thursday.

University Prep (11-3-2) is on the road Saturday at Chaminade, which beat Laguna Blanca 8-0.

Excelsior 2, Vasquez 1

At Victorville, Jeremiah Moore scored both goals to lead the Eagles to victory in the first round of the Div. 7 playoffs.

Excelsior (11-5-1) is back in action Saturday at home against La Puente, which beat Oakwood 4-0.

Quartz Hill 2, Oak Hills 0

At Lancaster, the Bulldogs’ season ended Thursday in the first round of the Div. 3 playoffs.

Cajon 3, Granite Hills 0

At San Bernardino, the Cougars have held scoreless in the first round of the Div. 2 playoffs against the No. 1 seed.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Area Roundup: Hesperia punches ticket to the second round of the CIF-SS Div. 2 playoffs