The Monroe News

Church Profile: Petersburg Church of God

By The Monroe News,

6 days ago
Name of Church: Petersburg Church of God (Seventh Day)

Address: 39 E. Walnut St., Petersburg

Denomination: Church of God (Seventh Day)

When did the church begin? Locally in 1962

Pastor: Paul VanderHorst

Service times: Sabbath School: 10 a.m. Saturdays; Worship, 11 a.m. Saturdays

Social media: Petersburg, Michigan Church of God - Seventh Day on Facebook

Phone number: 419-902-0205

More information: “We’re a hospital for sinners,” the church said.

A different church will be featured each Friday in the Church Profile feature on the Faith page.

Area churches can participate and learn more by emailing Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

