Watertown wrestlers split final regular-season duals; Pierre tops Aberdeen

Watertown High School's wrestling squads closed out their regular seasons by splitting Eastern South Dakota Conference duals with Mitchell and Brandon Valley in the Civic Arena.

The Arrows will compete Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Region 1A tournament at Madison.

The Arrow boys (11-3 overall, 6-2 in the ESD) opened with a 58-18 win over Mitchell and pushed defending state champion Brandon Valley to the wire before falling 38-29. The Lynx (18-0 overall) clinched the ESD dual title with an 8-0 record.

Sloan Johannsen, Weston Everson, Markus Pitkin, Jackson Maag, Brock Eitreim and Matthew Peters each went 2-0 on the night for the Arrows. Peters won twice by fall and Johannsen twice by technical fall.

The Arrow girls downed Mitchell 21-6 and fell to Brandon Valley 36-15. Olivia Anderson won by decision and Jeryn Fieber, April Peterson and Hope Orr won by forfeit against Mitchell. Hayden Thomas won by fall, Peterson by decision and Orr by forfeit against Brandon Valley.

Watertown 58, Mitchell 18 (Boys)

106: Gage Lohr (WATE) over Colton Blow (MITC) (Fall 4:36) 113: Cruze Allhiser (MITC) over Leo Stroup (WATE) (Fall 2:50) 120: Sloan Johannsen (WATE) over Van Johnson (MITC) (TF 28-13 3:39) 126: Weston Everson (WATE) over Penn Long (MITC) (MD 11-1) 132: Braden Le (WATE) over Cannon Zoss (MITC) (Fall 2:49) 138: Derek Hanson (WATE) over Kaiden Allen (MITC) (Fall 4:19) 145: Markus Pitkin (WATE) over Kellan Odell (MITC) (Fall 1:17) 152: Jagger Tyler (MITC) over Ian Johnson (WATE) (Fall 3:15) 160: Tucker Urdahl (WATE) over (MITC) (For.) 170: Jax Kettwig (WATE) over (MITC) (For.) 182: Jackson Maag (WATE) over Seth Foote (MITC) (MD 10-0) 195: Brock Eitreim (WATE) over Connor Degen (MITC) (Dec 5-2) 220: Matthew Peters (WATE) over Trevon Austell (MITC) (Fall 1:53) 285: Carson Podhradsky (MITC) over Blake Wientjes (WATE) (Fall 4:53).

Brandon Valley 38, Watertown 29 (Boys) 106: Brendon Oehme (BRVA) over Gage Lohr (WATE) (SV-1 3-1) 113: Trevon Oehme (BRVA) over Leo Stroup (WATE) (Fall 5:57) 120: Sloan Johannsen (WATE) over Landon Walker (BRVA) (TF 18-3 5:22) 126: Weston Everson (WATE) over Zander Nielsen (BRVA) (Fall 5:21) 132: Jordon Oehme (BRVA) over Braden Le (WATE) (Fall 2:46) 138: Alex Mentzer (BRVA) over Derek Hanson (WATE) (Fall 1:41) 145: Markus Pitkin (WATE) over Hayden McGuire (BRVA) (Dec 6-0) 152: Trason Oehme (BRVA) over Ian Johnson (WATE) (TF 20-5 4:41) 160: Levi Veskrna (BRVA) over Tucker Urdahl (WATE) (Dec 5-4) 170: Lucas Slack (BRVA) over Jax Kettwig (WATE) (Dec 6-2) 182: Jackson Maag (WATE) over Elijah Schunke (BRVA) (Dec 8-2) 195: Brock Eitreim (WATE) over Noah Bailous (BRVA) (Fall 3:30) 220: Matthew Peters (WATE) over Charles Hermann (BRVA) (Fall 0:59) 285: Navarro Schunke (BRVA) over Blake Wientjes (WATE) (Fall 3:05).

Watertown 21, Mitchell 6 (Girls)

106: Mary-Katherine Joseph (BRVA) over Olivia Anderson (WATE) (Fall 3:19) 113: Kendall Clayton (BRVA) over (WATE) (For.) 120: Hayden Thomas (WATE) over Grace Carson (BRVA) (Fall 0:38) 126: Ljiljana Shellum (BRVA) over Jeryn Fieber (WATE) (Fall 5:44) 132: Double Forfeit 142: Brenna Reker (BRVA) over (WATE) (For.) 154: April Peterson (WATE) over Annala Davis (BRVA) (Dec 12-8) 170: Fantasia Felcher (BRVA) over (WATE) (For.) 190: Anna Schoewe (BRVA) over (WATE) (For.) 285: Hope Orr (WATE) over (BRVA) (For.)

Brandon Valley 36, Watertown 15 (Girls)

106: Mary-Katherine Joseph (BRVA) over Olivia Anderson (WATE) (Fall 3:19) 113: Kendall Clayton (BRVA) over (WATE) (For.) 120: Hayden Thomas (WATE) over Grace Carson (BRVA) (Fall 0:38) 126: Ljiljana Shellum (BRVA) over Jeryn Fieber (WATE) (Fall 5:44) 132: Double Forfeit 142: Brenna Reker (BRVA) over (WATE) (For.) 154: April Peterson (WATE) over Annala Davis (BRVA) (Dec 12-8) 170: Fantasia Felcher (BRVA) over (WATE) (For.) 190: Anna Schoewe (BRVA) over (WATE) (For.) 285: Hope Orr (WATE) over (BRVA) (For.)

Pierre-Aberdeen Central Duals

PIERRE — Pierre recorded 33-27 (boys) and 33-11 (girls) Eastern South Dakota Conference dual wins over Aberdeen Central on Thursday.

Pierre's boys improved to 11-1 overall and 7-1 in the ESD and dropped the Golden Eagles to 14-8 and 5-3.

Rayden Zens, Bryce Beitelspacher and Jacob Krenz each recorded pins for Aberdeen Central. Ridley Waldo, Tate Huff and Mason Schrempp added decisions.

Madyson Gillen and Katrina Gibson each posted falls for Aberdeen Central's girls.

The Golden Eagles compete Saturday in the Huron Invite.

Pierre 33, Aberdeen Central 27 (Boys)

152: Lucas Chamberlin (PTFR) over Elias Biegler (ABCE) (Dec 6-3) 160: Deegan Houska (PTFR) over Cordell Rychlik (ABCE) (Fall 1:22) 170: Trey Lewis (PTFR) over Ayden Gisi (ABCE) (MD 14-2) 182: Chance Carda (PTFR) over Cole Dunlavy (ABCE) (Fall 2:37) 195: Gavin Stotts (PTFR) over Samson Flakus (ABCE) (Dec 7-2) 220: Bryce Beitelspacher (ABCE) over Elijah Boutchee (PTFR) (Fall 1:27) 285: Jacob Krenz (ABCE) over Joshua Rydberg (PTFR) (Fall 4:32) 106: Jacob Mason (PTFR) over Will Allen (ABCE) (SV-1 5-3) 113: Alex Oedekoven (PTFR) over Porter Lozenski (ABCE) (MD 8-0) 120: Ridley Waldo (ABCE) over Lincoln Schoenhard (PTFR) (Dec 4-2) 126: Rayden Zens (ABCE) over Lincoln Houska (PTFR) (Fall 3:18) 132: Tate Huff (ABCE) over Hudson Shaffer (PTFR) (Dec 10-6) 138: Tristan Spencer (PTFR) over Brody Aesoph (ABCE) (MD 18-6) 145: Mason Schrempp (ABCE) over Chase Carda (PTFR) (Dec 8-5).

Pierre 33, Aberdeen Central 11 (Girls)

106: Sydney Uhrig (PTFR) over Avery Bendewald (ABCE) (Fall 2:26) 113: Madyson Gillen (ABCE) over Lexie Hillmer (PTFR) (Fall 1:44) 120: Kezrey Benning (PTFR) over Allison Neitzel (ABCE) (Fall 3:25) 126: Dani Ringstmeyer (PTFR) over Ula Martin (ABCE) (Dec 10-5) 132: Gianna Stangeland (PTFR) over Jasmine Maas (ABCE) (Fall 1:26) 142: Abbigail Lewis (PTFR) over Lin Paw Jone (ABCE) (Fall 3:04) 154: Katrina Gibson (ABCE) over Hattie Baldwin (PTFR) (Fall 1:50) 285: Ciara McFarling (PTFR) over Autum Gauer (ABCE) (Fall 1:28).

Milbank 44, Redfield 26

MILBANK — Milbank won eight of the 13 individual matches on the way to taking the Northeast Conference dual on Thursday.

Evan Folk (113 pounds), Zack Karges (120), Jacob Johnson (132) and Brayden Christensen (145) each won by fall for Milbank. Owen Fischer (106) and Barrett Schneck (182) added major decisions and Reese Rabe (160) and Lane Johnson each won by forfeit.

Redfield got pins from Payton Moore at 126, Seth Siebrecht at 195 and Grady Fey at 285; a technical fall from Mason Whitley at 152 and a decision from Chase McGillivary at 220.

Faulkton Area 48, Potter County 22

GETTYSBURG — Faulkton Area benefitted from five forfeit wins to take Thursday's dual.

Sean Roseland (106 pounds), Garrett Cramer (145) and Tristen Baloun (182) each won by fall for the Trojans, who got forfeit wins from Kamryn Rhodes, Carter Schulte, Lincoln Dikoff, Carson Leonhardt and Parker Bode.

Tanner Frickson (138) and Carter Luikens (170) had pins for Potter County. Nicholas Schlachter won by major decision at 113 and Damion Johnson-Horn added a forfeit win.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on Twitter @PO_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown wrestlers split final regular-season duals; Pierre tops Aberdeen