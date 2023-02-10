Luxurious, aesthetically pleasing showers are the new bubble bath. Gone are the days of needing to fill a tub with gallons of water in order to unwind. Now, brands are launching equally relaxing, shower-specific products. Eucalyptus bundles, steamers and tech-inspired shower heads are leading the category. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now According to Pinterest’s 2022 report, searches for “shower aesthetic” were up 460 percent. The trend has been growing on TikTok, too, with videos tagged #ShowerAesthetic garnering more than 17 million views to...

10 DAYS AGO