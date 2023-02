ANNAPOLIS — Representatives from the Delmarva Chicken Association shared industry facts, challenges and legislative priorities for this year’s General Assembly with the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday morning, Feb. 3.

The trade organization represents chicken growers and allied businesses on the Delmarva Peninsula. The community encompasses more than 1,300 family farms, five chicken companies with over 18,000 employees, university and government partnerships and hundreds of businesses, said DCA President Zach Evans.