Seguin, TX

KSAT 12

Popular Kids Kingdom Playscape at Seguin park to be demolished this week

SEGUIN, Texas – A popular playground in Seguin is being removed after nearly 28 years of faithful service to the community. The Kids Kingdom Playscape has been a longtime fixture for children at Starcke Park East since it opened in 1995 but it’s being demolished this week, according to officials with the city of Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

For Sale: Canyon Lake Animal Shelter?

“Huge changes” are coming to Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS). But CLASS Vice President Kelly Mayfield, accused of alleged animal cruelty and neglect by her former kennel manager and a former board member, posted on Facebook Friday that she’s “not sure it will be what the witch hunt is wanting.”
CANYON LAKE, TX
KSAT 12

Beloved San Antonio artist dies after battle with cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Jesse Treviño, one of San Antonio’s most-known artists, has died after a battle with cancer. Treviño’s art has lined the streets of the Alamo City, spreading love and hope. Born in Mexico but raised in West Side San Antonio, Treviño created a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio Current

This 1929 San Antonio mansion was built by a top builder behind Monte Vista's fanciest homes

A Terrell Hills mansion built by the builder behind some of the fanciest homes in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has hit the market for just shy of $1.3 million. The 1929 home was designed by John Hagy, one San Antonio's most sought-out builders during the first half of the last century. His custom work for deep-pocketed clients dots not just Monte Vista but also Terrell Hills and Alamo Heights.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Teen business owner makes debut at San Antonio Coffee Festival

San Antonio – More than 6,000 cafégoers and coffee drinkers attended the 10th annual San Antonio Coffee Festival at Travis Park on Saturday. Twenty-eight coffee roastery vendors offered more than 80 different samples of coffee from around the world. One of the vendors is 16-year-old Darren Mota. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Humane Society hosts weekend adoption event

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society is hosting its annual Sosy and Sasha’s Touchdown adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Feb. 10 to 12, at 4804 Fredericksburg Road, cats, and kittens will be available to adopt on the spot, with adoption fees waived. The event will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

BASEBALL — Texas Lutheran Falls to Pacific Lutheran, 9-3

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Lutheran Baseball dropped its final game of the 2023 Concordia Classic, falling to Pacific Lutheran, 9-3, on Sunday at Tornado Field in Austin, Texas. The Bulldogs will look to end their three-game losing streak on Friday, Feb. 17, as they host the Comets of University of Texas-Dallas at 6 PM at Katt-Isbel Field. All streaming and live stats links will be available on tlubulldogs.com.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Community gathers to support family of Julie Ann Gonzalez

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Central Texas community showed its love and support Saturday for a local family who’s been through one tragedy after another. A benefit was held at Jack’s Roadhouse in San Marcos for Sandra Soto—after her house in Dripping Springs burned down last week. She and her family were able to get out safely after being woken up by their dog. However, the house was destroyed, and they lost everything.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KTSA

Saturday is Free Landfill day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage packed with stuff you want to get rid of? Start loading it up because Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio. The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department’s first free landfill day of the year is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
SAN ANTONIO, TX

