G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Popular Kids Kingdom Playscape at Seguin park to be demolished this week
SEGUIN, Texas – A popular playground in Seguin is being removed after nearly 28 years of faithful service to the community. The Kids Kingdom Playscape has been a longtime fixture for children at Starcke Park East since it opened in 1995 but it’s being demolished this week, according to officials with the city of Seguin.
mycanyonlake.com
For Sale: Canyon Lake Animal Shelter?
“Huge changes” are coming to Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS). But CLASS Vice President Kelly Mayfield, accused of alleged animal cruelty and neglect by her former kennel manager and a former board member, posted on Facebook Friday that she’s “not sure it will be what the witch hunt is wanting.”
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio artist dies after battle with cancer
SAN ANTONIO – Jesse Treviño, one of San Antonio’s most-known artists, has died after a battle with cancer. Treviño’s art has lined the streets of the Alamo City, spreading love and hope. Born in Mexico but raised in West Side San Antonio, Treviño created a...
San Antonio eatery ranked the best restaurant for Valentine’s Day in Texas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you feel it? Yes, love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is almost here and you need to make sure that the romance is flowing in Texas. One of the best ways to get the job done is to take your significant other out to a romantic dinner and enjoy some quality time together. But what are the most romantic restaurants in the country?
Young business owner opens picnic and luxury event company
SAN ANTONIO — With the weather getting nicer and Valentine’s Day right around the corner, a local woman took an idea, and used it to create a full blown event planning business. Michelle White took her love of decorating and being outdoors and came up with a way...
flicksandfood.com
You’re Sure to Have a Smashin’ Good Time at this Great Cajun Eatery
You’re Sure to Have Fun on Fat Tuesday in the Alamo City with this Cajun Cuisine. Yes, you are sure to experience an authentic Fat Tuesday in San Antonio as Smashin’ Crab, a local seafood restaurant, brings a taste of NOLA to our city. Smashin’ Crab, with three...
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
San Antonio Current
This 1929 San Antonio mansion was built by a top builder behind Monte Vista's fanciest homes
A Terrell Hills mansion built by the builder behind some of the fanciest homes in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has hit the market for just shy of $1.3 million. The 1929 home was designed by John Hagy, one San Antonio's most sought-out builders during the first half of the last century. His custom work for deep-pocketed clients dots not just Monte Vista but also Terrell Hills and Alamo Heights.
KSAT 12
Teen business owner makes debut at San Antonio Coffee Festival
San Antonio – More than 6,000 cafégoers and coffee drinkers attended the 10th annual San Antonio Coffee Festival at Travis Park on Saturday. Twenty-eight coffee roastery vendors offered more than 80 different samples of coffee from around the world. One of the vendors is 16-year-old Darren Mota. The...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Humane Society hosts weekend adoption event
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society is hosting its annual Sosy and Sasha’s Touchdown adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Feb. 10 to 12, at 4804 Fredericksburg Road, cats, and kittens will be available to adopt on the spot, with adoption fees waived. The event will...
seguintoday.com
BASEBALL — Texas Lutheran Falls to Pacific Lutheran, 9-3
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Lutheran Baseball dropped its final game of the 2023 Concordia Classic, falling to Pacific Lutheran, 9-3, on Sunday at Tornado Field in Austin, Texas. The Bulldogs will look to end their three-game losing streak on Friday, Feb. 17, as they host the Comets of University of Texas-Dallas at 6 PM at Katt-Isbel Field. All streaming and live stats links will be available on tlubulldogs.com.
Lucky San Antonian claims $1M prize on scratch-off ticket
SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has a million reasons to be thankful!. The lucky person just won $1,000,000 on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. They claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. They bought...
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
KENS 5
New San Antonio food truck park now home to iconic Brisket Boys BBQ | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a San Antonio food truck that is serving slow-cooked juicy brisket at a new park that opened on the far west side. The truck is called Brisket Boys BBQ and the park is called 1604 Cantina Food Truck Park. It's located on 1850 TX-1604 Loop.
Cannabis is a highlight of Westside San Antonio's new Mxicanna Cafe
The cafe's regular menu features breakfast tacos and tortas
These stunning Texas state parks near San Antonio are worth visiting
Learn more about the state's history and natural resources at these Texas treasures.
Three San Antonio restaurants land on Yelp's list of Texas' most romantic dining places
Biga On The Banks, Bliss and Toro Kitchen + Bar are among the most romantic restaurants in Texas, according to the review site.
KENS helps homeless veteran get refund on housing deposit
SAN ANTONIO — Navy Veteran Gary Dear had been living in his car. So when non-profit Endeavors found him a room at Granada Senior Living in downtown San Antonio, he checked it out right away. A leasing agent asked for a $250 deposit, which Dear quickly handed over. "He...
fox7austin.com
Community gathers to support family of Julie Ann Gonzalez
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Central Texas community showed its love and support Saturday for a local family who’s been through one tragedy after another. A benefit was held at Jack’s Roadhouse in San Marcos for Sandra Soto—after her house in Dripping Springs burned down last week. She and her family were able to get out safely after being woken up by their dog. However, the house was destroyed, and they lost everything.
KTSA
Saturday is Free Landfill day in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage packed with stuff you want to get rid of? Start loading it up because Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio. The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department’s first free landfill day of the year is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
