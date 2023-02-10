Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Former Whitefish Police Chief Agrees to Surrender Law Enforcement Credentials
Faced with the choice of either admitting allegations of official misconduct, which the state Justice Department says “a preponderance of evidence” proved during an 18-month investigation into one of its own, or permanently sacrificing his law enforcement credentials, former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial has elected the latter course of discipline.
tourcounsel.com
Kalispell Center Mall | Shopping mall in Montana
The Kalispell Center Mall is a shopping mall located in Kalispell, Montana, United States. Its anchors are JCPenney and Red Lion Hotels with one vacant anchor last occupied by Herberger's. It also has a casino and a US Bank. It opened in 1986. In 2013, Red Lion Hotels Corporation sold the mall to WSPGB Mall LLC for $11.6 million.
Aliya Rene Kolb
Aliya Rene Kolb, 10, passed away in a vehicle accident in Kila, Montana, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Aliya was born on March 12, 2012, to Shawn and Krystal Kolb, in Libby, Montana. Aliya was passionate about many things. She had a deep love for animals and the outdoors. She loved horseback riding, fishing, art and skiing. Aliya looked forward to starting barrel racing this spring. It was the thing she was most passionate about. Aliya is preceded in death by her aunt Bethany Banik. Aliya is survived by her parents Shawn Kolb of Columbia Falls, Montana, and Krystal Kolb of Libby, Montana; uncles...
Flathead Beacon
Washington Woman Arrested Following Large Fight at Majestic Valley Arena Involving Biker Gangs
A 36-year-old Washington woman accused of striking an attendee at a Majestic Valley Arena boxing event with a wooden baseball bat was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with a felony count of assault with a weapon and a second felony count of tampering with evidence, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release and charging documents.
2 taken to hospital after fight involving motorcycle clubs in Kalispell
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls reporting a large group of people was fighting at the Majestic Valley Arena on Saturday evening.
Susan Elaine Pierce
Susan Elaine Pierce, 77, passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at her home in Troy, Montana. She was born Aug. 9, 1945, in Stillwater, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son, Craig; her grandson; and her granddaughter. Susan is survived by her children: Scott (Sheryl) Rode of Renton, Washington, James Rode of Libby, Montana, Roxanne (David) Benefield of Libby, Montana, and Richelle (Tom) Rode of Orofino, Idaho; her eight grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren; her sisters: Maryanne (Ray) Luschen of Benson, Minnesota, Marla (Gaylen) Thompson of Pennock, Minnesota, and Madeline (Clinton) Raasch of Willmar, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. There is no service at this time. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Kootenai Valley Head Start gets $1 million grant
Kootenai Valley Head Start recently received a $1 million federal grant for the continuation of early childhood education services. The funding, announced by U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in January, enables Head Start to continue preparing youth in Lincoln County for their futures. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services CH-Head Start Projects program. Program Director Peggy Rayome explained the operation, which has existed for 28 years, in a recent interview. The program receives a 5-year grant which they can reapply for on a rolling basis, she said. Next year the program will be going into the fourth year....
NBCMontana
Flathead officials investigate brawl at Majestic Valley Arena
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a brawl that broke out around midnight Saturday at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed initial calls came in about a 50-person brawl at the arena. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Kalispell...
travelawaits.com
6 Fantastic Winter Experiences In The Beautiful Mountain Town Of Kalispell, Montana
Kalispell is a picturesque mountain town in Northwest Montana abundant in natural wonders, historic architecture, outdoor recreation, and friendly folks. With Glacier National Park as a nearby neighbor, it’s a grand destination for a winter getaway for snow skiers and non-skiers alike. Kalispell was founded in the late 1890s...
Guy James Uithof
Guy James Uithof was born in Libby, Montana on Jan. 23, 1954, and passed away at Logan Health on Jan. 11, 2023. Guy's parents were Harriet and Albert Uithof, sister Sandra Wells, who has passed, and brother Robert Uithof. Guy graduated and left for Helena Vo Tech in Helena, Montana, and studied auto and diesel mechanics. This is where Guy met his wife Deanna Gibson and soon after married. They had two daughters, Heidi Herbolich (Bill), their sons Tate Herbolich and Riley Herbolich of Helena, Montana, and Tennille Uithof of Kingston, New York. Guy was an original member of the Libby...
montanian.com
LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Chartier, Casey J. Charged with felony all other offenses and intimidation. LCJC. Deloach, James W. Charged...
New fundraising strategy for Logger athletics
A fresh approach at fundraising helped Libby High School put tens of thousands of dollars in the bank to support future endeavors. The Libby Loggers held their first annual Hour-A-Thon fundraiser on Jan. 30 in the Libby High School gymnasium. When the new campaign ended on Feb. 7, a little more than $45,000 was added to school coffers. The event was meant to get student athletes to participate in fundraising for Libby High School athletics without overwhelming local businesses, school Activities Coordinator Nik Rewarts said. The event’s premise was that students were given one hour to send 20 texts and to...
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom
Kenneth L. (Kenny) Beckstrom, 78, died Jan. 30, 2023, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 19, 1944, in Newport, Washington, to Arnold and Nina Beckstrom, and came to Libby with them in 1949. He attended school in Libby, graduating from Libby High School in 1962. Kenneth served in the United States Army, serving at several Army installations throughout the country as a cook. Following his discharge, Kenneth returned to Libby and worked for Remp Sand and Gravel. As a skilled mechanic, he also owned and operated Vintage Engines for many years as well. Kenneth was a founding member of the Igniters Car Club and an active volunteer member of Heritage Museum, working on much of the vintage historical equipment from the area. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Nina Beckstrom. He is survived by many lifelong friends in Libby and beyond. A graveside service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the City of Libby Cemetery, in Libby, Montana. Services are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Montana. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Senior commodities distribution set for Feb. 17 at Libby VFW
The Senior Commodities distribution will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at the VFW Post 1548 in Libby. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon at 114 W. 4th St. Applications for low income residents 60 years and older are available at the VFW Monday through Saturday after 12 p.m. For more information, please call Jule at 406-291-2201.
Shocking and shameful
The recent letter issued by the Flathead County Commissioners caught me completely flat footed. Surely I thought, this is satire, possibly pulled from the pages of the “Onion.” No, it appears our esteemed commissioners have delivered one of the most ignorant, misguided and repugnant statements conceivable. Devoid of any supporting data or facts, or slightest bit of compassion, the commissioners are suggesting some sort of organized conspiracy amongst a group of disassociated people, who simply share the common plight of being homeless. To our commissioners these individuals are purposely and intentionally “unmoored” and have chosen a “lifestyle” of gaming the “enabling” system...
Man arrested following reported assault with a weapon in downtown Kalispell
Kalispell police say a person was taken into custody following a Monday incident in downtown Kalispell.
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged Following Shooting at Kalispell Hotel
A 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the hip at a Kalispell hotel on Feb. 7 has been charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Garrett Drew Murray was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Feb. 7 and was initially arrested on charges of attempted deliberate homicide with no bond. On Feb. 9, his charges were filed as two felony counts of assault with a weapon and his bond has been set at $150,000.
KULR8
State AA Wrestling: Vasquez, Allen claim fourth state titles; West wins for first time since 1994
BILLINGS- Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez and Bozeman's Avery Allen left little doubt on the mat as they both won by pinfall to join Montana's four-time state champion club. Vasquez is the 39th and Allen is the 40th in the Treasure State to accomplish the feat. The Woflpack wrestler won in...
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged in Fatal Whitefish Shooting Pleads Not Guilty
A 32-year-old man charged with killing his neighbor during an altercation over noise levels at a Whitefish apartment complex during the early morning hours on Jan. 24 pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony count of deliberate homicide. Steven Justin Hedrick, who entered the courtroom using a walker, entered the...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
