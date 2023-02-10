ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapwai, ID

Tigers grind out a crown

By Cody Wendt Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
LAPWAI — The girls basketball nightcap at Lapwai High School on Thursday pitted the Kendrick Tigers and the Deary Mustangs in the teams’ third consecutive Class 1A Division II district final against one another.

For the third consecutive year, it was Kendrick that carried the day.

The Tigers (16-4) steadily dominated the first three quarters and quelled a late rally from Deary (16-2) to prevail 44-35, booking a spot in the Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
