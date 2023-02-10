ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

When Was ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 3 Filmed?

By Whitney Danhauer
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered in October 2022, and Netflix dropped Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Feb. 10, 2023. The three new episodes catch up with the season 3 cast to see what their lives are like now. But, fans of the show who follow the cast on social media might get confused by some of the moments they see during After the Altar . Bartise and Nancy are friendly? Cole and Zanab still haven’t spoken? So, when was Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 filmed?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQClH_0kilrQVj00
When was ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ filmed? | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The coronavirus pandemic changed the filming schedule for ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, filming schedules changed across the world. In a bid to keep the contestants safe, producers filmed Love Is Blind Seasons 2 and 3 back to back.

Speaking to Bustle , host Vanessa Lachey said, “We wanted to make sure that everyone was safe and that everyone was tested appropriately and that we took all the appropriate measures… They had created this really safe bubble for all of us to be comfortable in and for the cast to be comfortable in.”

Even though Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered in the fall of 2022, the season was actually filmed during the summer of 2021 . However, the stars didn’t film the season 3 reunion until October 2022, after all of the episodes dropped on Netflix.

When was ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 3 filmed?

Fans might find some of the moments in After the Altar confusing after what they watched during the season 3 reunion. Nancy and Bartise are friends again ? No one mentions the infamous Cuties scene?

Netflix is keeping the filming dates for After the Altar close to their chest. However, Bartise allegedly let some details slip. In a now-deleted TikTok , Bartise said that After the Altar was filmed in August 2022. The cast didn’t film the reunion until October 2022. This means no one even knew about the Cuties incident because that wasn’t revealed until the reunion aired. Cole and Zanab discuss their relationship during Alexa’s birthday party. But it seems odd that one of the biggest pieces of evidence in Cole’s favor wasn’t mentioned in their conversation or by anyone else.

Related

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shake Chatterjee Bailed on ‘Perfect Match’ After Learning Nick Lachey Was Host

Fans think producers didn’t show anyone getting angry with Bartise to save his reputation for ‘Perfect Match’

Cole clearly took the brunt of the heat from his fellow cast members during the Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion. Many viewers wondered why no one brought up Matt or Bartise’s behavior. However, now with the upcoming dating show Perfect Match , some believe that this was a way to protect Bartise.

If Netflix wants Perfect Match to succeed, they need at least most of their cast to have some sort of redemption story. Especially if they were portrayed as the villain in their other shows. Some fans are suspicious that this is why Netflix chose to drop After the Altar so much later than when it was filmed.

One Reddit user wrote, “Season 3’s ATA filming before reunion is very weird though – like all of the stuff that went down with SK and Raven? No updates on how the couples are doing? I guess it’s just be an ad for Bartise on perfect match? Bizarre but it’s what Bartise said.”

Whether people like it or not, it’s a pretty smart marketing move on Netflix’s part. Catch all three episodes of After the Altar , currently streaming on Netflix. Plus, watch for Perfect Match to drop on Feb. 14 on Netflix, as well.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Raven and SK's Love Is Blind Costars Felt 'Bamboozled' When Couple Abruptly Ended Their Engagement

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE rumors of Sikiru "SK" Alagbada's cheating were "shocking," but they have hope Raven Ross "can find someone really incredible — she really does deserve it" Raven Ross wasn't the only Love Is Blind star blindsided by her split from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. Raven and SK's costars Alexa Alfia Lemieux and husband Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE they were taken aback when rumors of SK's allegedly cheating surfaced after the pair got engaged a second time off camera. Alexa calls the cheating and...
Bustle

Are Alexa & Brennon Pregnant After Love Is Blind Season 3?

During their time on Love Is Blind Season 3, Brennon and Alexa (née Alfia) Lemieux quickly became one of the season’s favorite couples. They were the first pair to get engaged and had a fairly stress-free journey to the altar. During the show’s reunion back in November, they joked about making a pregnancy announcement — though Alexa clarified, “I’m not pregnant. Yet.” So it wasn’t too surprising when the topic of babies came up in Netflix’s After the Altar, which dropped Feb. 10.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Older Is Rihanna Than A$AP Rocky?

A$AP Rocky has dated and been linked to a number of famous women including Kendall Jenner, Iggy Azalea, and Rita Ora. Over the years there were rumblings that the “Peso” artist was romantically involved with Rihanna as well. In 2020, he and the Fenty beauty mogul confirmed that they were dating and have been together since.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Glimpse Of Her Son In A Dalmatian Onesie: Watch

The Kardashian mommas are notorious for wanting to keep their newborns out of the spotlight, which is why Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram Story is all the more special! On Monday, the Good American founder shared a rare video of her son, six mos., in an adorable cow-themed onesie! Her baby (whose name is not publicly known) was pictured in his beige car seat complete with a fuzzy white blanket while his momma recorded him sweetly moving his tiny legs.
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
People

Nia Long on Having a Baby After 40: 'When It Happened, It Was Pretty Exciting'

The 52-year-old actress is mom to two sons, aged 11 and 22 Nia Long thinks being a mom of two is a "pretty exciting" thing. The 52-year-old actress gave birth to her 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, in 2011. Long is also mom to son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 22, whose dad is Long's ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey. RELATED: Nia Long's 2 Kids: Everything to Know Because doctors had previously told her it would be challenging to have more children following her...
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Dating Utah Construction Executive David Woolley: Source

Christine Brown has a new man in her life — and his name is apparently David Woolley. Only days after the Sister Wives star shared with her Instagram followers that she's "dating someone exclusively," an insider squealed to a news outlet that the man in question is a 59-year-old Utah construction executive.David is reportedly based in Herriman, Utah, which is only a 30 minute drive away from Meri's home in Murray, but he is originally from San Diego, Calif. Though the details surrounding their brewing romance remain unknown at this time, online sleuths took a deep dive into his life,...
UTAH STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A$AP Rocky Had the Sweetest Comment About Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and while some people are certainly tuned in to watch football, others have another spectacle in mind. The Super Bowl Halftime Show always draws millions of eyeballs, and today is no exception. This year, Rihanna is headlining the high-profile event and plenty of people are eager to see what the Anti artist will bring to the stage. But it seems that A$AP Rocky is giving members of The Navy a run for their money in terms of enthusiasm.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

277K+
Followers
128K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy