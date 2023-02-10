Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered in October 2022, and Netflix dropped Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Feb. 10, 2023. The three new episodes catch up with the season 3 cast to see what their lives are like now. But, fans of the show who follow the cast on social media might get confused by some of the moments they see during After the Altar . Bartise and Nancy are friendly? Cole and Zanab still haven’t spoken? So, when was Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 filmed?

When was ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ filmed? | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The coronavirus pandemic changed the filming schedule for ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, filming schedules changed across the world. In a bid to keep the contestants safe, producers filmed Love Is Blind Seasons 2 and 3 back to back.

Speaking to Bustle , host Vanessa Lachey said, “We wanted to make sure that everyone was safe and that everyone was tested appropriately and that we took all the appropriate measures… They had created this really safe bubble for all of us to be comfortable in and for the cast to be comfortable in.”

Even though Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered in the fall of 2022, the season was actually filmed during the summer of 2021 . However, the stars didn’t film the season 3 reunion until October 2022, after all of the episodes dropped on Netflix.

When was ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 3 filmed?

Fans might find some of the moments in After the Altar confusing after what they watched during the season 3 reunion. Nancy and Bartise are friends again ? No one mentions the infamous Cuties scene?

Netflix is keeping the filming dates for After the Altar close to their chest. However, Bartise allegedly let some details slip. In a now-deleted TikTok , Bartise said that After the Altar was filmed in August 2022. The cast didn’t film the reunion until October 2022. This means no one even knew about the Cuties incident because that wasn’t revealed until the reunion aired. Cole and Zanab discuss their relationship during Alexa’s birthday party. But it seems odd that one of the biggest pieces of evidence in Cole’s favor wasn’t mentioned in their conversation or by anyone else.

Related

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shake Chatterjee Bailed on ‘Perfect Match’ After Learning Nick Lachey Was Host

Fans think producers didn’t show anyone getting angry with Bartise to save his reputation for ‘Perfect Match’

Cole clearly took the brunt of the heat from his fellow cast members during the Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion. Many viewers wondered why no one brought up Matt or Bartise’s behavior. However, now with the upcoming dating show Perfect Match , some believe that this was a way to protect Bartise.

If Netflix wants Perfect Match to succeed, they need at least most of their cast to have some sort of redemption story. Especially if they were portrayed as the villain in their other shows. Some fans are suspicious that this is why Netflix chose to drop After the Altar so much later than when it was filmed.

One Reddit user wrote, “Season 3’s ATA filming before reunion is very weird though – like all of the stuff that went down with SK and Raven? No updates on how the couples are doing? I guess it’s just be an ad for Bartise on perfect match? Bizarre but it’s what Bartise said.”

Whether people like it or not, it’s a pretty smart marketing move on Netflix’s part. Catch all three episodes of After the Altar , currently streaming on Netflix. Plus, watch for Perfect Match to drop on Feb. 14 on Netflix, as well.