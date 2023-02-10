The teams at Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios are joining forces once again with the release of The Flash taking place this summer. However, getting this far has been anything but a breeze. Last year, lead actor Ezra Miller was rumored to be dropped from the film’s production following erratic behavior on-set. Following this, reports indicated that Miller was dropped from its production and led to considerations to cancel the movie as a whole. They then went on to apologize for the aforementioned behavior and reconnected with Warner Bros. to bring things back on track for release.

1 DAY AGO