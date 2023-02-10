Read full article on original website
Skrillex Announces New Album 'Quest For Fire'
Fresh off releases with PinkPantheress & Trippie Redd for “Way Back,” Swedish rapper Bladee for melodic tune “Real Spring” and Palestinian singer Nai Barghouti for wild uptempo track “Xena,” Skrillex now announces the release date for his highly-anticipated Quest For Fire album. Blessing fans...
Supreme Spring/Summer 2023 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing a teaser image, Supreme has now returned to showcase its latest Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Revealing the range, we are presented with a simple lookbook starring members of its current skate team – Tyshawn Jones, Sean Pablo, Efron Danzig, and Taito. The seasonal offering is dominated by...
Watch Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Performance
A pregnant Rihanna — as confirmed by her reps to Rolling Stone — graced the Super Bowl LVII stage for a stunning Halftime Show performance, marking her first live public show in five years. Dressed in all red and surrounded by backup dancers in white, the ANTI artist...
Goldie Harrison Believes That Independence Is the Future of the Music Industry
The music industry has redefined itself time and time again, restructuring the systems in place that many have deemed to be questionable — even unfair towards the artists the business is built on. The people that make the business go round are trapped in dirty contracts depriving artists of ownership of their masters, unequal 360 deals and more, but with the rise of music distributors like UnitedMasters, which focuses on developing artist-driven careers, and executives like UM’s own Goldie Harrison, there’s a fighting chance that the industry is on a path towards self-sufficiency.
Spotify Joins Cottonfest to Celebrate South Africa’s Prominent Hip-Hop Culture
For the second year running, Spotify partners with South Africa’s Cottonfest to highlight the country’s homegrown hip-hop culture as well as support the local artists that are putting a unique spin on the genre. Through a new installation placed at the festival and on billboards across the country,...
PLEASURES and AKILA Reconnect to Release Their Latest Reflex Sunglasses
Hot off the heels of teaming up with rapper Freddie Gibbs for a collaborative capsule, AKILA LA is broadening its catalog by reuniting with fellow Los Angeles imprint PLEASURES to introduce another joint effort. Just in time for Spring, the duo is back with a fresh batch of Reflex sunnies that are prepared in two colorways.
These 9 Black Entrepreneurs and Creatives Are Changing Golf
As a rule of thumb, Black culture has always driven trends across streetwear, sports and lifestyle, from the rise of brand logos as status symbols in the 80s, to the growth of sneaker culture emanating from basketball in the 90s. In golf, early pioneers of the culture include Lee Elder, who broke the color barrier at The Masters in 1975, and Calvin Peete, who was the winningest Black golfer on tour before Tiger Woods came around. When Tiger did finally arrive on the scene, he brought golf to a completely new audience and inspired an entire generation of young golfers who came after him.
New 'The Flash' Poster Revealed Before Super Bowl Trailer
The teams at Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios are joining forces once again with the release of The Flash taking place this summer. However, getting this far has been anything but a breeze. Last year, lead actor Ezra Miller was rumored to be dropped from the film’s production following erratic behavior on-set. Following this, reports indicated that Miller was dropped from its production and led to considerations to cancel the movie as a whole. They then went on to apologize for the aforementioned behavior and reconnected with Warner Bros. to bring things back on track for release.
Nike Dunk High Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop With New Black/Grey Colorway
Following up on the GRAMMY’s tribute to 50 years of hip-hop, is also giving its own tribute to the genre and culture that the label has long been connected to over the past few decades. Giving a nod to hip-hop, Nike has unveiled a new “Classics” colorway for its iconic high-top silhouette, the Dunk High to commemorate the celebration.
Popular Jewelry Designs Diamond Encrusted Gold Pieces for Rihanna Ahead of Superbowl
With Superbowl LVII, also known as the Rihannabowl, on the horizon, a series of commercials and activations have arisen in anticipation of football’s biggest day of the year. But in building excitement for this year’s halftime show by Rihanna, New York City’s infamous Popular Jewelry has designed three custom pieces for the superstar/business mogul.
Inside the Creative World of Warchieff and Chndy
When you think of the Middle East’s burgeoning arts scene, two multi-faceted creatives are spearheading its rise: Chndy and Warchieff. Co-founding Badiya Studio and Jazzy Spa Sounds, their work has been dominating the region, leading to their MDLBEAST Records collaboration. For this episode of HYPEBEAST Diaries, we follow the duo as they take us through their creative process leading up to Soundstorm, Saudi Arabia’s premiere music festival.
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports Sunday. No other information was immediately available. In recent years, Jolicoeur, had said he was battling congestive heart failure and wore a LifeVest defibrillator machine. De La Soul was part of the hip-hop tribute at the Grammy Awards last week, but Trugoy was not onstage with his fellow bandmates. Tributes poured in on social media shortly after the news broke Sunday.
