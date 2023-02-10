ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

'He's that dude': Lakkin France's journey to becoming Cocke County's go-to defender, energizer

By Jake Nichols Sports Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

NEWPORT — Brazen Stewart has known Lakkin France since the two were in fourth grade.

In those eight years, Stewart has seen several consistencies, with one above all else: trash talk.

“He’s just that dude,” said Stewart. “He’s had that his whole life, and when we would play football together as kids, he would talk trash talk then, too.”

Where does it come from? “I don’t know,” said France. “Maybe my personality. I’m like that, and I think it’s funny. I like getting in people’s heads.”

As France has grown, so has his mouthiness.

So, too, has his maturity — and his ability to back up what he says.

“He knows,” summarized Cocke County boys basketball coach Casey Ragan, “that there is a line you don’t cross.

“And he has walked that line a couple times. But I couldn’t be happier with him. He is just one tough dude.”

That toughness has made its mark across multiple mediums.

No matter the sport, no matter the opponent, no matter the score — France will let his thoughts be known.

And then he will echo those thoughts with his play.

“That dude’s an absolute dog,” said Stewart. “He’ll go at your best player and lock him down, day in and day out.”

“There’s no doubt that, every week, Lakkin France will defend their best scorer,” added assistant basketball coach Darrell Lane. “He’s strong enough to defend the post, quick enough to defend a guard — he’s the perfect, prototypical, lockdown defender.”

What has been France’s favorite moment fulfilling that role this season?

He had to think about it for a moment one day at practice.

Then, when France discovered the answer, his eyes lit up underneath his curly brown hair.

“Probably Mo West,” he said. “When we played them here, I was in Bereket’s (Evans) head like crazy. Their point guard? He couldn’t do nothing the whole game.

“He was frustrated, getting mad, fouling, turning the ball over. When I get that, it hypes me up and I get happy as crap. And that motivates me to do it again.”

France has followed through on countless occasions, and his words have continued right along with his defensive prowess.

A quick reminder of, “You’re trash” between possessions.

Maybe a snarl with “You suck” or “Go sit on the bench” that echoes as a player is lofting up a shot.

The timing is not important.

The effort is — and it has spread across the CCHS locker room.

“It’s made me want to play even harder, and I’m sure it’s spread to the rest of the team,” said Stewart, who compared France’s defense to that of famed Orlando Magic point guard Patrick Beverley. “And (Lakkin) talks that trash just like him.”

Still, France has plenty left to do this season besides talking — at least if Cocke County wants to fulfill Ragan’s “defense first” mantra, of which France is a full believer.

“That’s what I take pride in the most,” he said. “Defense wins you games. Because without defense, you don’t have offense. And I like playing defense more than I do shooting the ball.”

That’s not to say that he hasn’t shot, though.

He has — a lot — after wanting to make a deeper impact this year.

“He has always shot it alright,” said Lane of France. “One game on, one game off. But now he’s putting in the work. Being inquisitive on what he can do and little bitty stuff that he’s changed.“

The desire to improve dates back to last year, as the future Cocke County seniors gathered together to discuss their final season.

France — no longer just the mouthy defender Stewart recalled, but a senior who wanted to leave an imprint in his final campaign — was eager to do more on the offensive end.

So, when the coaches put together a shooting clinic, he was all ears.

“We went way deep into fundamentals, just Shooting 101,” Lane said. “More rotation, arc, getting your elbow under the ball more — everything from the from feet to the shoulders to the elbows. And everybody has picked up what was comfortable for them.”

The results have shown, especially after Christmas, as France has put up as many as 19 points in a game with 16 in others.

He also made back-to-back corner threes at Claiborne, one of which featured that improved backspin with the ball hovering on the rim before falling through the net.

And now, with the season winding down, France has remained not only inquisitive, but self-aware about his offensive development.

“Now,” said Lane, “he can feel what he did wrong, and he makes his own adjustments.”

But that “dog” mentality Stewart described? It hasn’t gone anywhere, either.

And the combination of the two could help Cocke County reach the results that France and his teammates are looking for this season.

“He’s very confident in what he does, and he’s not a cocky player,” summarized Ragan. “And there is a big difference.

“At the end of the day, he’s going to have fun regardless. He’s our energy guy.”

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
