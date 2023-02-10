Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to consider nonpublic school classroom
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to consider several educational administration items. The first is a request to approve Spectrum Non-Public School Services to open an elementary nonpublic school classroom on the Pierce Elementary campus for the 2023-24 school year. The...
Bakersfield Californian
Are new freeway signs a positive sign that Centennial Corridor is nearly complete?
Bakersfield attorney Steven Gibbs remembers what his morning commute was like before the Westside Parkway opened in 2013. Now he's seeing new signs of progress on the Centennial Corridor, the massive construction project that will begin the process of connecting the parkway to Highways 99 and 58 east.
Bakersfield Now
6 suspects arrested in KCSO, probation department warrant sweep
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that Friday around 8 a.m., deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep, arresting six suspects in Buttonwillow, Wasco and Shafter on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The following suspects were arrested:. Javier Palpa, 39 of Shafter, was arrested...
4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from […]
KGET 17
Where are the boys?: Couple charged in West boys’ deaths due back in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple charged in the deaths of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson West are due back in court this week. Prosecutors alleged that 4-year–old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West were killed about three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. The boys’ bodies have not been found to this day.
Heading to Fresno? Roadwork on Highway 41 will cause delays of up to 20 minutes
The project in eastern SLO County will repair potholes and pave a 7-mile stretch of road, Caltrans said.
Recycled Batteries from Electric Vehicles Get New Life Powering California’s Grid
Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state’s power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy. B2U Storage Solutions, a Los Angeles-based startup, said it has...
Bakersfield Now
Radio Host on Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rihanna took America by storm by announcing her pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show. Radio host Kev King talked about her performance and what he thought.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Assemblyman Vince Fong: IRS says middle-class tax refunds not reportable following GOP state lawmakers’ push
On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service determined that Middle-Class Tax Refund payment is not reportable after Assembly and Senate Republicans sent a letter to the President calling for the exemption. Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) issued the following statement:. “During these hard times...
KMJ
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Taft Highway shooting incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for attempted murder and numerous charges, suspected of shooting at passing vehicles and pointing a handgun at others southwest of Bakersfield on Saturday. Kern County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to Taft Highway and Interstate 5 just before 9:30 a.m. for a report […]
KGET 17
1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in Clifton St shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Bakersfield. Police told 17 News it happened about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Clifton Street — near MLK Boulevard. Officers confirmed to 17 News that two people were shot, with one person dying at the...
Crash on SB 99 leaves 1 person dead
The California Highway Patrol is reporting that the first crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with the second crash occurring on northbound lanes around 8:40 p.m.
news-ridgecrest.com
Victim of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident remains critical
News Review Staff Writer– — On Monday evening, February 6, shortly after 6 PM, officers from the Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Church Ave., in front of the James Monroe Middle School, for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. Upon...
Fatal crash slowing traffic on southbound Hwy 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 near Panama Lane, according to CHP. Lanes are being impacted by the crash, according […]
Bakersfield Police patrol car struck by suspected DUI driver at crash scene
One man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash on East Truxtun Ave. Sunday. Police believe speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Comments / 0