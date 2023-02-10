ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

SSUSD Board to consider nonpublic school classroom

The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to consider several educational administration items. The first is a request to approve Spectrum Non-Public School Services to open an elementary nonpublic school classroom on the Pierce Elementary campus for the 2023-24 school year. The...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

6 suspects arrested in KCSO, probation department warrant sweep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that Friday around 8 a.m., deputies and probation officers conducted a warrant sweep, arresting six suspects in Buttonwillow, Wasco and Shafter on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. The following suspects were arrested:. Javier Palpa, 39 of Shafter, was arrested...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 teens suspected of stealing over $250K in alcohol from Rite Aid stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of stealing a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol from several Rite Aid stores in Kern County and in Central California, according to the California Highway Patrol. The four unidentified teenagers were arrested in Bakersfield, CHP said. They are accused of shoplifting high-end alcohol from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Where are the boys?: Couple charged in West boys’ deaths due back in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple charged in the deaths of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson West are due back in court this week. Prosecutors alleged that 4-year–old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West were killed about three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. The boys’ bodies have not been found to this day.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Assemblyman Vince Fong: IRS says middle-class tax refunds not reportable following GOP state lawmakers’ push

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service determined that Middle-Class Tax Refund payment is not reportable after Assembly and Senate Republicans sent a letter to the President calling for the exemption. Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) issued the following statement:. “During these hard times...
KGET

Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Taft Highway shooting incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for attempted murder and numerous charges, suspected of shooting at passing vehicles and pointing a handgun at others southwest of Bakersfield on Saturday. Kern County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to Taft Highway and Interstate 5 just before 9:30 a.m. for a report […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in Clifton St shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Bakersfield. Police told 17 News it happened about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Clifton Street — near MLK Boulevard. Officers confirmed to 17 News that two people were shot, with one person dying at the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

Victim of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident remains critical

News Review Staff Writer– — On Monday evening, February 6, shortly after 6 PM, officers from the Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Church Ave., in front of the James Monroe Middle School, for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. Upon...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Fatal crash slowing traffic on southbound Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 near Panama Lane, according to CHP. Lanes are being impacted by the crash, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

