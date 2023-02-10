BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple charged in the deaths of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson West are due back in court this week. Prosecutors alleged that 4-year–old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West were killed about three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. The boys’ bodies have not been found to this day.

