Read full article on original website
Related
Quarter of a million children enter secondary school without basic maths and English
Rishi Sunak has been warned that a target to boost the number of children entering secondary school with the expected standards of reading, writing and maths is “a far cry from reality”, amid new evidence that 275,000 pupils a year are leaving primary education without the right level of skills.
Nursery apologises after child with special needs ‘treated less favourably’
A Co Down nursery school has apologised to the parents of a child with special needs after accepting she was treated less favourably because of her disability.The parents of Amelie Cummins took a disability discrimination case on behalf of their daughter against Trinity Nursery School in Bangor.It was lodged with the Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal was supported by the Equality Commission.Amelie, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, has a statement of special educational needs which provided for her to attend mainstream nursery school with 22.5 hours of classroom support each week.She started Trinity Nursery School in September 2020...
Parents’ anger as school tells girls to ask for ‘red card passes’ while on their period to give them access to toilets
A SECONDARY school has shocked parents asking girls on their period to request a "red card pass" if they want to use the toilet during class time. The school says it is attempting to "maximise learning time" and cut down on toilet breaks during teaching hours. Outraged parents have vented...
Colleagues pay tribute to headteacher found dead with daughter, 7, and husband - OLD
Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.Emma Pattison, who was head at Croydon High School before she joined Epsom College in September last year, died on Sunday with her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George.Surrey Police have not disclosed the cause of their deaths but said they are confident that no-one else was involved.Cheryl Giovannoni, chief executive of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), of which Croydon High School is part, said: “We are immensely shocked and saddened by the news about the...
New Norfolk High School put toilets and cubicle door back after removing them during school holidays
Outraged parents say students at New Norfolk High School in Tasmania have suffered a 'massive human rights violation' after their toilet doors were removed.
BBC
Anger after Redcar lollipop lady removed near school
A decision to remove a lollipop lady opposite a school has put children at risk of an accident, parents claim. The patrol near Coatham Church of England Primary School, Redcar, was moved to a "busier location" in November. One parent said she "nearly got run over" as she had to...
BBC
The Bridge: Sheffield special school delays frustrate parents
Delays to the the construction of a new building at a South Yorkshire special school, including making doors too narrow for wheelchair access, have left pupils frustrated, a parent has said. The Bridge's new building was initially due to open in October last year, according to the Sheffield school. However,...
BBC
Girl, 14, slashed with knife outside Coventry school
A 14-year-old girl has been slashed with a pocket knife outside a school in Coventry, police said. The girl suffered minor injuries, but did not need hospital treatment, after the attack near Ernesford Grange Community Academy, on Princethorpe Way. West Midlands Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested in...
BBC
North Norfolk: The place where one in 10 homes is largely unused
"I will never be able to buy my own home here," says Polly Robins, a third-generation resident of Wells-next-the-Sea, a North Norfolk town sitting in an area of outstanding natural beauty. She is philosophical rather than bitter about her property prospects. "I would want to own my place, but only...
BBC
Listening ears wanted for North East Lincolnshire new mums support
A group which supports new mums in North East Lincolnshire has said it is essential it expands and has appealed for new volunteers. Butterflies has said all people need is a willingness to listen and to share their own parenting experiences. They said that out of the 1,500 babies born...
BBC
Oasis Academy: Sheppey school to be taken over by new academy trust
A school rated inadequate by Ofsted will be taken over by a new academy trust. Oasis Community Learning's board of trustees has agreed to transfer Oasis Academy in Sheppey to another trust. Last year, inspectors found pupils using "foul, homophobic, racist and sexist language" at the school, which is the...
BBC
Wrexham: Missing dog takes 100-mile round-trip in taxi
A dog was taken on a 100-mile (161km) round trip to Manchester airport after getting lost on its morning walk. Three-year-old Ralph ran off at a popular dog walking spot in Wrexham at 05:00 GMT on Monday morning while his owner chatted with another dog owner. Uncharacteristically, he didn't come...
BBC
Mum traumatised by Nottingham maternity failings gives birth to girl
A woman whose son died after failings in a crisis-hit maternity unit has given birth to a girl. Kim Errington, 39, gave birth to her daughter Elfi almost two years after she lost her son Teddy, when he was a day old. An inquest heard there were "undoubted failings" by...
It’s near impossible to pronounce, but this village is one of the best places to live in the UK
An English village has been voted one of the best places to live in the UK – despite its name being notoriously hard to pronounce.The village of Beaulieu (pronounced bew-ley), in the New Forest, was namechecked in The Telegraph’s list of “54 poshest UK villages” for 2023.The paper noted that the average house price in the Hampshire village was £1,524,287, as well as praising its “16th-century high street” and “artisan shops”.The name Beaulieu is French in origin, and translates roughly as “lovely place”.The Telegraph list is compiled with property company Savills, and remarks: “It is chocolate-box pretty with a period...
Long memories of a school that was divided by class
As a former pupil of Haberdashers’ Aske’s boys’ school, and an exact contemporary of Brenda Sufrin, who was at the girls’ school 65 years ago (Letters, 6 February), I did find her “defence” of the direct grant school both equally applicable to the boys’ school, then in Cricklewood, and an extraordinary indictment of a school intended to serve a wider community than those who could merely pay. The suggestion that a school with “nonexistent careers advice” and that gave “too little encouragement to those who were not seriously academically gifted”, precisely in line with my experiences, must be a damning verdict on any school, let alone one supported by public money.
Parents who ‘cannot afford toothbrushes’ should not have children, Nick Ferrari says
Parents who cannot afford to buy children toothbrushes “should never have become parents in the first place,” Nick Ferrari has said.Speaking about the UK’s cost of living crisis, the LBC presenter’s comments came after research by hygiene poverty charity Beauty Banks and the British Dental Association revealed that four out of five teachers have given toothbrushes and toothpaste to pupils with no access to the dental products.“If you can’t afford the energy to make sure your child has a toothbrush you really need to look to yourself,” Mr Ferrari told caller Mandy.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Mom Slightly Offended Toddler Prefers Chilling Solo With a Show Over Baking With Her
Sometimes you just need alone time.
I was left gobsmacked when I discovered my late dad’s prosthetic limb on a beach
A FAMILY thought someone was pulling their leg when they discovered their late father’s prosthetic limb had washed up on a beach. Daniel Harris, 42, was gobsmacked when he saw a Facebook appeal asking why the false leg had appeared on the sand — as he believed it belonged to his dad.
BBC
Free bus travel: Push for Cornwall scheme to go national
A pilot scheme in Cornwall providing free bus travel for young care leavers could be rolled out to other regions. Children's charity Barnados is now pushing for the government to fund the move. Hugh Sherriffe, a director at the children's charity, said the scheme helped young people access services, jobs...
BBC
South Bristol risks becoming a 'bus desert', campaigners say
Transport campaigners say they fear south Bristol will become a "bus desert" when services are cut in April. From April, 42 services are due to be cut across the West of England following a vote by political leaders last month. The cuts were made in a move to stop supporting...
Comments / 0