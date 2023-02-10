As a former pupil of Haberdash﻿ers’ Aske’s boys’ school, and an exact contemporary of Brenda Sufrin, who was at the girls’ school 65 years ago (Letters, 6 February), I did find her “defence” of the direct grant school both equally applicable to the boys’ school, then in Cricklewood, and an extraordinary indictment of a school intended to serve a wider community than those who could merely pay. The suggestion that a school with “nonexistent careers advice” and that gave “too little encouragement to those who were not seriously academically gifted”, precisely in line with my experiences, must be a damning verdict on any school, let alone one supported by public money.

