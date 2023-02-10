A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast Monday into Tuesday with gusty northwest flow ushering in the cooler air mass. A few showers may pass by on Tuesday, but the system doesn’t look very wet. We’ll then settle in for a couple of cold, frosty mornings before another system arrives late in the weak. This system has more moisture associated with it, but models are all over the place with its eventual location…so stay tuned!

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO