ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corralitos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Watsonville, CA

The charming city of Watsonville in the Pajaro Valley of Santa Cruz County is home to over 54,000 Californians. Historically, Watsonville was discovered in 1769 by European expeditions who roamed the Pajaro Valley. During that time, the Costanoans, a Native American tribe, dominated the area. The European pioneers settled the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Welcome back, Dennis the Menace.

Pam Marino here, thankful—as I’m sure many of you are—that Dennis the Menace has been found. More precisely, the Dennis the Menace bronze statue that was pilfered last August from the Monterey playground named for the beloved cartoon character is back. Weekly Staff Writer Rey Mashayekhi reported...
MONTEREY, CA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Mountain lions in California now have one less thing to fear and something to look forward to. A crossing built just for them makes it less likely they will be hit by cars, and it also opens their love lives to mates on the other side of the road.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

The Wind Ushers In The Cold

A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast Monday into Tuesday with gusty northwest flow ushering in the cooler air mass. A few showers may pass by on Tuesday, but the system doesn’t look very wet. We’ll then settle in for a couple of cold, frosty mornings before another system arrives late in the weak. This system has more moisture associated with it, but models are all over the place with its eventual location…so stay tuned!
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
The Almanac Online

BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death

To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
MENLO PARK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

UC Santa Cruz Police looking for suspect who raped student

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) UC Santa Cruz Police said they are searching for a man who allegedly raped a student during a party Friday night. The incident occurred in the Upper Campus forest at the residential campus, said police. The female victim was at a large party in the woods with friends. Friends found the The post UC Santa Cruz Police looking for suspect who raped student appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Accused Half Moon Bay mass shooter sobs in court

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The man accused of murdering seven of his co-workers on two farms in Half Moon Bay broke down in tears in a courtroom on Friday. Chunli Zhao, 66, sobbed when his Mandarin language court interpreter told him that a San Mateo County judge denied the defense attorney’s request to ban […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
crimevoice.com

Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies

San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy