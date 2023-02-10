Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
9 Best Haunted Places in America - Your Ultimate Guide to the Scariest SpotsPPSan Jose, CA
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Watsonville, CA
The charming city of Watsonville in the Pajaro Valley of Santa Cruz County is home to over 54,000 Californians. Historically, Watsonville was discovered in 1769 by European expeditions who roamed the Pajaro Valley. During that time, the Costanoans, a Native American tribe, dominated the area. The European pioneers settled the...
SFGate
Santa Cruz's Waterfront Promenade Reaches an Inflection Point
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — West Cliff Drive is not a typical neighborhood thoroughfare. High above the glittering blue waters of Monterey Bay, where surfers and seals bob in the waves, the small two-lane road hugs the surprisingly close edge of the cliffs. On a recent morning, a couple rode a two-seater bicycle along the roadway, soaking in the expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A group wearing puffer jackets teetered on an impressive outcropping 40 feet above the water to snap a photo.
OnlyInYourState
Open For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Crow’s Nest In Northern California Is Always A Timeless Experience
The Crow’s Nest is an American beachside restaurant that is a favorite of locals and tourists alike. This two-story eatery has stunning views of Santa Cruz Harbor and Woods Lagoon. Opened in 1969, The Crow’s Nest offers a timeless dining experience. Santa Cruz is known for its boardwalk...
This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in California
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, California is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
montereycountyweekly.com
Welcome back, Dennis the Menace.
Pam Marino here, thankful—as I’m sure many of you are—that Dennis the Menace has been found. More precisely, the Dennis the Menace bronze statue that was pilfered last August from the Monterey playground named for the beloved cartoon character is back. Weekly Staff Writer Rey Mashayekhi reported...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KSBW) - Mountain lions in California now have one less thing to fear and something to look forward to. A crossing built just for them makes it less likely they will be hit by cars, and it also opens their love lives to mates on the other side of the road.
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
Sprouts Is Expanding its Bay Area Footprint
According to a pending beer and wine license application, the health grocery and organic food store is planning to open a new location at 375 N Capitol Avenue in San Jose.
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
kion546.com
The Wind Ushers In The Cold
A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast Monday into Tuesday with gusty northwest flow ushering in the cooler air mass. A few showers may pass by on Tuesday, but the system doesn’t look very wet. We’ll then settle in for a couple of cold, frosty mornings before another system arrives late in the weak. This system has more moisture associated with it, but models are all over the place with its eventual location…so stay tuned!
benitolink.com
Bill’s Bullpen celebrates 35 years selling comics, cards, and collectibles
Bill’s Bullpen is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Hollister and Bill Mifsud Jr. remains irrepressibly enthusiastic about the shop he runs, which his father, Bill Sr., started in 1987. “The fun part of the business,” he said, “is that we have great customers who have been with us a...
The Almanac Online
BLM protestors march through Menlo Park, demand stop to police brutality in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
To demonstrators, San Mateo County is just as vulnerable to police violence as Memphis is. Holding up signs and fists, dozens of protestors on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, rallied against police brutality in Menlo Center’s courtyard. As demonstrators chanted ”Whose lives matter? Black Lives Matter” on El Camino Real’s sidewalk, passing cars blared their horns in support.
UC Santa Cruz Police looking for suspect who raped student
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) UC Santa Cruz Police said they are searching for a man who allegedly raped a student during a party Friday night. The incident occurred in the Upper Campus forest at the residential campus, said police. The female victim was at a large party in the woods with friends. Friends found the The post UC Santa Cruz Police looking for suspect who raped student appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
The Biz Beat: Authenticity is the signature dish at San Jose’s Luna
Generations of just-seated children at Mexican restaurants have gotten the same stern warning from their parents: “Don’t fill up on chips! You’ll spoil your dinner.” But at Luna Mexican Kitchen in San Jose, even adults will have a hard time not wolfing down the thick, crisp house-made tortilla chips matched with vibrant red salsa and green cilantro sauce.
Accused Half Moon Bay mass shooter sobs in court
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The man accused of murdering seven of his co-workers on two farms in Half Moon Bay broke down in tears in a courtroom on Friday. Chunli Zhao, 66, sobbed when his Mandarin language court interpreter told him that a San Mateo County judge denied the defense attorney’s request to ban […]
crimevoice.com
Bay Area Man Arrested in Connection to Series of Robberies
San Jose Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection to a recent series of robberies in the Bay Area. According to a San Jose PD media release, the police department received a call on December 27, 2022, regarding a robbery and vandalism in the Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive area.
Comments / 0