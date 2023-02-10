Read full article on original website
Ex-minister Christoulides wins Cyprus presidential election
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides was elected as the new president of Cyprus in a runoff election Sunday, pledging to revive stalemated reunification talks with the nation’s breakaway Turkish Cypriots and to form a coalition government with women filling half of the Cabinet positions.
Earthquake diplomacy: Greek foreign minister visits Turkey
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias visited the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey Sunday, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The visit was part of a new round of so-called “earthquake diplomacy” between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. Something similar happened in 1999, three years after the two countries almost went to war over two uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday defended the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that officials had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month.
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has blamed Ukraine’s president for Russia’s invasion, again putting him at odds with Premier Giorgia Meloni’s support for Kyiv. Berlusconi, whose party is part of Meloni’s right-wing coalition government, is a long-time friend and ally of Russian President...
Fundraisers for Syria, Turkey earthquake try to deliver aid
NEW YORK (AP) — Humanitarian groups working in southern Turkey and northwest Syria warn that Monday’s earthquake will have a “long tail” — a wide range of needs that will require donations for months, or even years, after the rescue and recovery missions end. Among...
Widows of Russian soldiers were filmed being gifted fur coats – but weren't allowed to keep them, an anti-war group says
One of the women in the video told a Russian anti-war group that some had their fur coats taken away after the presentation.
UK to review security after unknown objects puzzle N America
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country, as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Asked about the objects, Sunak...
Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a small coal-mining town on Ukraine’s eastern front line, a fight for strategic superiority is being waged in a battlefield steeped with symbolism as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears. The town of Vuhledar — meaning “gift of coal” — has...
Rights group questions Lockerbie suspect’s extradition
CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group urged the U.S. and Libya on Monday to explain the legal basis of a surprise extradition of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that exploded on Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. U.S. authorities announced in December...
Australia adds $300 million in funding for Indigenous pledge
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fifteen years after the Australian Parliament’s historic apology to its Indigenous people for past wrongs, the government on Monday announced 424 million Australian dollars ($293 million) in new funding to improve the lives of Australia’s original inhabitants. In 2008, a newly elected center-left...
Israeli police seal up home of Jerusalem attacker’s family
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government on Sunday agreed to legalize nine settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, saying the move was a response to recent Palestinian violence. It said it would approve additional settlement construction in the coming days. The decision put the...
Ukrainians, Junior Bruins celebrate unity arm-in-arm on ice
QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The decision to have players from both teams line up arm-in-arm at center ice for the playing of the Ukrainian and United States’ national anthems was pre-planned in what stood as a symbol of unity and solidarity. What no one anticipated was the spontaneous...
EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs. But the European Commission warned Monday that the...
Google to expand misinformation ‘prebunking’ in Europe
WASHINGTON (AP) — After seeing promising results in Eastern Europe, Google will initiate a new campaign in Germany that aims to make people more resilient to the corrosive effects of online misinformation. The tech giant plans to release a series of short videos highlighting the techniques common to many...
UK presents evidence linking Iran in Houthi weapon supply
LONDON (AP) — Britain says it has for the first time presented evidence that Iran is supplying advanced weapons to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, after finding images of tests conducted at the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards in Tehran on the hard drive of an unmanned aircraft seized by the Royal Navy.
