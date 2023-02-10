ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Hungary FM’s Belarus visit 1st from EU country since 2020

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday became the first senior official from a European Union country to visit Belarus since the authoritarian Belarusian regime imposed a harsh crackdown on opposition in 2020. His trip came as the EU is expected to consider a new...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
KRQE News 13

Former Trump adviser Bolton to receive briefing on previous spy balloons

Former Trump White House national security adviser John Bolton will be briefed Wednesday by Biden administration officials about Chinese surveillance balloon incursions that happened during the Trump administration, his spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Monday. Bolton is expected to issue a statement after the briefing. He is the first...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KRQE News 13

France says its troops misrepresented in ‘Wakanda Forever’

PARIS (AP) — France’s defense minister has denounced the way he says French soldiers deployed in Africa appear to be depicted in the Marvel Studios superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as “false and misleading.”. Minister Sebastien Lecornu “strongly condemned” the similarity of a fictional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy