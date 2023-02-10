Read full article on original website
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
San Francisco's smallest park has the biggest view
The park was built by a man looking for peace and quiet.
kalw.org
San Francisco man transforms a plant nursery and himself
Is the cost of success worth your happiness? This question was pondered by Phillip Feemster, an SF resident who felt stifled and trapped in corporate life. A life-changing conversation with a few concerned neighbors lead to Phillip becoming owner of a century-old plant nursery that was falling apart. Although he faced numerous challenges, the process of transforming Clement Nursery lead to a transformation of Phillip, himself. KALW's Kyri Nashiem brings us Phillip's story.
Sprouts Is Expanding its Bay Area Footprint
According to a pending beer and wine license application, the health grocery and organic food store is planning to open a new location at 375 N Capitol Avenue in San Jose.
Silicon Valley
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
Eater
Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open
About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
'Zip tie murder': 'Unsolved Mysteries' features bizarre Bay Area case
"I wish I had a theory for that," one Stanislaus County detective said. "I don't."
More Bay Area pharmacies will close permanently
The new closures will add to an already shrinking list of pharmacies.
Paradise Post
A gross side effect from California’s extra wet winter: More disease-carrying ticks this spring
Woodland and beach regions known for tick activity across northwest California could be even more prone to the disease-carrying arachnids this year after the state’s extremely wet winter, according to researchers who study ticks and Lyme disease. “The longer and more rain usually means ticks are out for longer,”...
Massive rainbow forms over San Francisco amid light rain
Moisture-packed clouds and rays of light shooting out from a setting sun provided the perfect ingredients for a magnificent rainbow to form over San Francisco on Friday evening.
'Today was really fun': Northern California animal sanctuary holds birthday party for Lulu the elephant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A birthday party like no other was held in Northern California for an elephant named Lulu. "She's officially the oldest African elephant in captivity in the country," said Madeleine Traver, social media coordinator with the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). Traver says on average elephants live...
Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds
If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
sfstandard.com
9 Cheap(er) Ski Spots Near the Bay Area
Yes, “cheap skiing” is an oxymoron. With many mountains in Tahoe charging $200 or more for a weekend lift ticket this season, skiing—or boarding—is something you have to really love if you’re going to devote your hard-earned cash to it. But move away from the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain
The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
KTVU FOX 2
Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
KQED
Can a 7.8 Earthquake Hit the Bay Area? Here's the Science Behind It
Vulnerable resources near the Hayward Fault: The Hayward Fault is capable of producing a 7.0 earthquake over an area with hundreds of hospitals, schools, and police and fire stations. A recent study found such an event would cause an estimated 800 deaths, 18,000 injuries and billions of dollars in damage. Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map to identify schools and emergency facilities near you, or use the magnifier icon to find your address. Source: USGS.
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. Flying Football Funfest – San Carlos, 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Penguin Valentines – San Francisco, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Valentine’s Day Celebration –...
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle
A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
