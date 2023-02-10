ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

kalw.org

San Francisco man transforms a plant nursery and himself

Is the cost of success worth your happiness? This question was pondered by Phillip Feemster, an SF resident who felt stifled and trapped in corporate life. A life-changing conversation with a few concerned neighbors lead to Phillip becoming owner of a century-old plant nursery that was falling apart. Although he faced numerous challenges, the process of transforming Clement Nursery lead to a transformation of Phillip, himself. KALW's Kyri Nashiem brings us Phillip's story.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Eater

Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open

About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

9 Cheap(er) Ski Spots Near the Bay Area

Yes, “cheap skiing” is an oxymoron. With many mountains in Tahoe charging $200 or more for a weekend lift ticket this season, skiing—or boarding—is something you have to really love if you’re going to devote your hard-earned cash to it. But move away from the...
OREGON STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain

The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KQED

Can a 7.8 Earthquake Hit the Bay Area? Here's the Science Behind It

Vulnerable resources near the Hayward Fault: The Hayward Fault is capable of producing a 7.0 earthquake over an area with hundreds of hospitals, schools, and police and fire stations. A recent study found such an event would cause an estimated 800 deaths, 18,000 injuries and billions of dollars in damage. Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map to identify schools and emergency facilities near you, or use the magnifier icon to find your address. Source: USGS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. Flying Football Funfest – San Carlos, 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Penguin Valentines – San Francisco, 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Valentine’s Day Celebration –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle

A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA

