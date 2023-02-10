ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships

Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
NEWBERG, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon churns out renewable energy, but needs batteries to store it

From the outside, ESS Inc.’s headquarters is the type of warehouse thousands of commuters on I-5 pass by everyday without giving it a second look. The trees surrounding the blue building make it look small and peaceful. But inside it bustles with energy — both from the chatting workers...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
MCMINNVILLE, OR
multihousingnews.com

Oregon Student Housing Asset Sells for $59M

Ducks Village came online in 1996. Topanga Management Co. has sold Ducks Village, a 650-bed student housing community in Eugene, Ore., for $59.2 million. The buyer, Kingsbarn Realty Capital drew an undisclosed amount from a $53.5 million line of credit held by Cerberus Capital Management to finance the acquisition, according to Yardi Matrix data. Marcus & Millichap marketed the asset and procured the buyer.
EUGENE, OR
hereisoregon.com

This Oregon ranch owner built a Disneyland of remote-control cars

Scott Haury has always had a love for the miniature. Growing up, he used to build towns made from Hot Wheels tracks in his parent’s backyard, creating trails for the little toy cars in the dirt outside of their home. In the 1980s, he started using radio-controlled cars, commonly known as RC cars, small scale-model vehicles driven remotely with a controller.
SUTHERLIN, OR
wholecommunity.news

Eugene neighborhoods prepare for 2 inches of snow

Snow brings increased risk of downed tree limbs and power outages. Eugene neighborhood preparedness teams encourage you to prepare to take care of yourself and your family with basic supplies for up to 72 hours. Neighborhood preparedness teams are on alert as the National Weather Service is predicting up to...
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 228 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, February 08, 2023, at approximately 6:00 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. The preliminary investigation revealed a silver GMC Canyon operated by Michael...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
SALEM, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Oregon With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

If you’re looking for somewhere very special and different to eat in Albany, Oregon, then you’ll love Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant. This restaurant first opened in 1984 and it’s still family-owned and operated. Today, it’s in a historic, 100-year-old building in downtown Albany. At Novak’s, you can get excellent Hungarian food on Thursdays and Fridays each week. You can order off the menu or opt for the Dinner Buffet Feast. Everything on the buffet is fantastic, but you’ll be especially impressed by the desserts. Novak’s is known for its desserts, so be sure to save room for them. Read on to learn more about this incredible buffet in Oregon.
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man passes away from injuries suffered in head-on crash

REEDSPORT, Ore. -- A head-on crash on Highway 101 Thursday morning turned out to be fatal for one driver, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 just south of Reedsport at about 10:15 a.m. on February 9. Troopers said their initial investigation found a red Ford Mustang had been traveling north on Highway 101 when it crossed the center line for unknown reasons and crashed into a southbound pick-up truck towing a boat on a trailer.
REEDSPORT, OR

