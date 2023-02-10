Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Nine parish wrestlers advance to semifinals in state tournament
Nine parish wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes on the first day of them Ochsner LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament Friday at Brookshire Grocery Arena. Airline has four semifinalists in Division I — Michael Finders (106 pounds), Logan Olsen (113), Ernie Perry III (126) and Danon Walker...
KTBS
Several local wrestlers win at LHSAA State Championships
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The LHSAA Wrestling State Championships were back in Bossier City at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. Several local wrestlers won in their respective divisions are listed below:. Division I. Ernie Perry - Airline (126) Division II. Dalton Compton - North DeSoto (145) Lake Bates - North DeSoto...
bossierpress.com
Middle school boys basketball: All six parish schools get wins as second half of district play begins
The second half of district play began Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Elm Grove defeated Rusheon 44-20 at Rusheon, Greenacres edged Cope 39-36 at Airline and Benton downed Haughton 31-24 at Benton. In seventh-grade games, Rusheon edged Elm Grove 49-47 in overtime, Cope nipped Greenacres 22-21 and Haughton topped Benton. (Note:...
KTBS
Southwood High School alumnus returns home to give back
Shreveport, La. — A Southwood High School graduate returned to his roots Friday with an inspirational message to students: "If I can do it, so can you." Robert Atkins is CEO of BALANCED Media | Technology, a video game and purpose-driven technology company in McKinney, Texas. His visit with Southwood is part of a new afterschool partnership with BRF's Digital Media Institute that he's promoting.
q973radio.com
Meet The Shreveport Area Dogs in The Puppy Bowl
Yes – there’s a big football game on today, but, there’s also the PUPPY BOWL and Ninnas Road to the Rescue in Benton has two puppies featured in this big game!. The Shreveport area rescue in Benton, Louisiana will have two dogs featured in the Puppy Bowl. Button and Gilbert are playing today!
bossierpress.com
Campbell Helps Fund Energy Efficiency Lighting on Clyde Fant Parkway
Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. announced that he is giving $310,000 from his Energy Efficiency fund to provide. light-emitting diode (LED) lights for portions of the Clyde Fant Parkway. The. announcement was made at the Monday work session of the Shreveport City Council. “I was pleased to contribute this...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine & Krewe of Centaur Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Nate discussed Tim Tebow's Night to Shine and the Krewe of Centaur Parade.
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
KTBS
Unrestrained Choudrant man killed in Bossier Parish crash
HAUGHTON, La. - A man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Bossier Parish. It happened on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157 near Haughton just before 3:30 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police, the one-vehicle crash killed Danny Ambrose, 62, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
KSLA
Victim killed on West College Street named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who was shot in the head, killing her, on West College Street has been named. On Feb. 12, the Shreveport woman who was killed in Queensborough on Feb. 9 was named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Huleta Donshay Hughes, 37, was shot...
KSLA
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside a party on Greenwood Road. On Feb. 11, 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates, of Shreveport, was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m. A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood Road...
bossierpress.com
Special guests shine at Night to Shine event
(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune) Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Cypress Baptist Church in Benton hosted the Night to Shine Prom 2023 on Friday, February 11. The prom night experience celebrates people with special needs and is centered around God’s love. “We enjoyed our “Shine Thru” outside the past...
ktalnews.com
SFD battling large fire in south Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Shreveport location of Sushi Gen restaurant. Crews responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Line Ave. just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the roof of the building. Dispatch records show 27 SFD units responded to the scene.
KTBS
State auditors cite four area governing agencies
BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office on Monday released findings in audits performed of four area governing agencies. A synopsis of each one follows. Click the link to read the full audit. Red River Parish Sheriff:. The independent auditor found that an accounts payable check totaling $5,191.04...
bossierpress.com
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR NUNGESSER & NATIONAL MEDIA TO ADDRESS THE SOCIETY OF AMERICAN TRAVEL WRITERS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK IN SHREVEPORT
Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) will soon welcome travel writers from across the nation as part of the Central States Chapter of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) conference. The conference will be Feb. 15-18, 2023, at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Shreveport and will also showcase numerous attractions and restaurants in the area.
National Chain Set to Open Third Shreveport Bossier Location
So, for several weeks, I've been noticing new construction going up on Kings Highway, right next to the King's Highway Christian Church, but I didn't know what was going in. The building was a very nice looking brick building, but it sort of looked like an office of some sort. Until last week... when a sign went up that said "Drive Thru."
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
magnoliareporter.com
Miller County Silver Alert discontinued
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has discontinued a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area. Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday.
KSLA
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
