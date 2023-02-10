ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Several local wrestlers win at LHSAA State Championships

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The LHSAA Wrestling State Championships were back in Bossier City at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. Several local wrestlers won in their respective divisions are listed below:. Division I. Ernie Perry - Airline (126) Division II. Dalton Compton - North DeSoto (145) Lake Bates - North DeSoto...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Southwood High School alumnus returns home to give back

Shreveport, La. — A Southwood High School graduate returned to his roots Friday with an inspirational message to students: "If I can do it, so can you." Robert Atkins is CEO of BALANCED Media | Technology, a video game and purpose-driven technology company in McKinney, Texas. His visit with Southwood is part of a new afterschool partnership with BRF's Digital Media Institute that he's promoting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Meet The Shreveport Area Dogs in The Puppy Bowl

Yes – there’s a big football game on today, but, there’s also the PUPPY BOWL and Ninnas Road to the Rescue in Benton has two puppies featured in this big game!. The Shreveport area rescue in Benton, Louisiana will have two dogs featured in the Puppy Bowl. Button and Gilbert are playing today!
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Campbell Helps Fund Energy Efficiency Lighting on Clyde Fant Parkway

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. announced that he is giving $310,000 from his Energy Efficiency fund to provide. light-emitting diode (LED) lights for portions of the Clyde Fant Parkway. The. announcement was made at the Monday work session of the Shreveport City Council. “I was pleased to contribute this...
SHREVEPORT, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana

Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Unrestrained Choudrant man killed in Bossier Parish crash

HAUGHTON, La. - A man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Bossier Parish. It happened on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157 near Haughton just before 3:30 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police, the one-vehicle crash killed Danny Ambrose, 62, who was not wearing a seat belt. The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Victim killed on West College Street named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who was shot in the head, killing her, on West College Street has been named. On Feb. 12, the Shreveport woman who was killed in Queensborough on Feb. 9 was named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Huleta Donshay Hughes, 37, was shot...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Special guests shine at Night to Shine event

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune) Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Cypress Baptist Church in Benton hosted the Night to Shine Prom 2023 on Friday, February 11. The prom night experience celebrates people with special needs and is centered around God’s love. “We enjoyed our “Shine Thru” outside the past...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD battling large fire in south Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Shreveport location of Sushi Gen restaurant. Crews responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Line Ave. just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the roof of the building. Dispatch records show 27 SFD units responded to the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

State auditors cite four area governing agencies

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office on Monday released findings in audits performed of four area governing agencies. A synopsis of each one follows. Click the link to read the full audit. Red River Parish Sheriff:. The independent auditor found that an accounts payable check totaling $5,191.04...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR NUNGESSER & NATIONAL MEDIA TO ADDRESS THE SOCIETY OF AMERICAN TRAVEL WRITERS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK IN SHREVEPORT

Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) will soon welcome travel writers from across the nation as part of the Central States Chapter of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) conference. The conference will be Feb. 15-18, 2023, at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Shreveport and will also showcase numerous attractions and restaurants in the area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

National Chain Set to Open Third Shreveport Bossier Location

So, for several weeks, I've been noticing new construction going up on Kings Highway, right next to the King's Highway Christian Church, but I didn't know what was going in. The building was a very nice looking brick building, but it sort of looked like an office of some sort. Until last week... when a sign went up that said "Drive Thru."
SHREVEPORT, LA
107 JAMZ

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K945

You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?

Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy